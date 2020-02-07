Finger Lakes SPCA: Beautiful Turner a classic puppy

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Turner.
AGE: 8-9 months old
BREED: Redbone coonhound mix
COMMENTS: Turner has been at the shelter since the end of September. He arrived with his three litter mates. Hooch, Carly and Morgan have been adopted. Turner is waiting — not so patiently — for his big day. Turner and his siblings were removed from a neglect situation that's difficult to describe. Their condition was beyond deplorable, but as you can see, Turner has "turned around" for the better. He's living large!
Turner has enormous puppy energy! He loves to play in the yard and romp in the snow and is learning good leash manners. He could use a dose of obedience training to help make him the best companion ever. Don't let the serious look on his face fool you. He's a fun-loving boy! We have a feeling that, while Turner will be on the larger side, he will always think your lap belongs to him — as it should!
Finally, it goes without saying that Turner is an extraordinarily handsome boy. He has the most beautiful brindle markings that black and white don't do justice to.
Turner is up to date on all vaccinations, on monthly heartworm preventives, neutered and microchipped. Make him your special valentine!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. My best friends were my brother and sisters. They are home now. I miss them and wonder why I am still here. I hope they are happy, and that they think of me once in a while.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Hmmm. Good question! What kind of work does a semi-adult pup do? I'm still a puppy — right? Well, I work at looking cute. And I really work hard at keeping my kennel tidy so that it looks nice when people come to visit me. That doesn't always happen, but I do try. That's about all I can manage right now. It tires me out.
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. Believe it or not, I'm not a big fan of plain old treats. But one of the shelter people came through the other day with chicken, and we all went a little crazy over that. So chicken is my favorite right now, unless you can manage some prime rib for me. I believe I mentioned that before, and still haven't seen any prime rib!
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. My worst experience was being nearly starved to death. Yes, every bone in my body was sticking out when I came here. My shelter people had to feed me small amounts for a while until my puppy body could get used to nutrition. I was also covered in fleas. Ever had an itch you couldn't scratch?
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?
A. Home is calling my name! I want to go home and stay there. Please, can you make that happen for me?
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I have several interesting facts to share with you — about me! I am part redbone coonhound! As such, I am friendly and loyal. We make good companion dogs as long as we get plenty of exercise. I read that you must be patient while training me, because sometimes we can suffer from the canine version of attention deficit disorder. Nope — not me! I can pay attention good! Check me out — but please have a piece of chicken in your hand.
Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?
A. I do! Please, good Citizen readers! Do not, and I repeat, do not leave your best friends out in the cold, snow and wind for hours at a time. We are begging you to bring them inside, where they can be warm and safe. If they must be outside for any period of time, you need to provide an appropriate and adequate shelter for them. Did you know that in New York state, there is a law that requires shelter for dogs that are outside for any length of time? This is true, and my shelter people would love to share a copy of that law with you. Thank you for keeping your BFFs safe! Love and many licks, Turner and friends.
