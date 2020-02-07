Finger Lakes SPCA: Beautiful Turner a classic puppy

Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?

A. Home is calling my name! I want to go home and stay there. Please, can you make that happen for me?

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I have several interesting facts to share with you — about me! I am part redbone coonhound! As such, I am friendly and loyal. We make good companion dogs as long as we get plenty of exercise. I read that you must be patient while training me, because sometimes we can suffer from the canine version of attention deficit disorder. Nope — not me! I can pay attention good! Check me out — but please have a piece of chicken in your hand.

Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?

A. I do! Please, good Citizen readers! Do not, and I repeat, do not leave your best friends out in the cold, snow and wind for hours at a time. We are begging you to bring them inside, where they can be warm and safe. If they must be outside for any period of time, you need to provide an appropriate and adequate shelter for them. Did you know that in New York state, there is a law that requires shelter for dogs that are outside for any length of time? This is true, and my shelter people would love to share a copy of that law with you. Thank you for keeping your BFFs safe! Love and many licks, Turner and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

