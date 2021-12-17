Finger Lakes SPCA: Bonnie the cat, and the importance of helping animals

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Bonnie.

BREED: Domestic shorthair, black

AGE: About 2 years old

COMMENTS: We first interviewed Bonnie almost eight years ago. We shared that interview three years ago. We thought it would be appropriate to share her interview one more time:

This is Bonnie. Bonnie isn't looking for a home any longer. She had a home once, but we're not sure what happened to it. When Bonnie became very ill, she may have been abandoned. She may have run away. She may have gotten lost if she was allowed to be outdoors. It doesn't matter any longer.

Bonnie came to the shelter a short while ago after frantic calls were received that a very sick cat was at a location downtown. She had been there for several weeks, but no one was willing to help her. When we picked her up she was frightened and bit her rescuer, so she had to be in rabies quarantine for 10 days. It soon became clear that Bonnie had a huge growth in her mouth that was causing her extreme pain and difficulty. Surgery and treatment were considered, but the outcome would have only prolonged Bonnie's suffering. Sweet Bonnie has been set free — and she is no longer in pain.

We're telling Bonnie's story again for a couple of reasons. Bonnie may have had a chance had her condition been addressed early on. It wasn't. Bonnie languished and nearly starved until we picked her up and brought her to the shelter where she was safe and warm, had plenty of food to eat, people were kind to her and many loved her. We also performed the final kindness for Bonnie — and she is not suffering any longer.

Next time you see an animal suffering, please don't avert your eyes or wait for someone else to help. Take action! Shelters, especially shelters that exist on donations, simply cannot do this alone.

This is Bonnie’s last interview.

Q. Who is your best friend?

A. I've never had one, and sadly, my opportunities for a BFF are gone.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. Funny you should ask. I would want to be a veterinarian so that I could help sick animals, like I was.

Q. What is your favorite treat?

A. The last treat I ever had was a crust of pizza that someone threw out for me. That wasn't really my favorite — but it was the only thing I had to eat for a long time, so it was OK.

Q. What has been your worst experience?

A. I was so sick and scared, and no one would help me! People looked at me with pity, but my sad eyes couldn't convince anyone to pick me up and take me to a veterinarian. It's too late for me, but there will be another dog or cat that will need help. Will you help them?

Q. Whom do you prefer — adults or children?

A. I have used up my nine lives but if I had one more, I would love both.

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. Dr. Albert Schweitzer. He had a reverence for all life and that would have included mine.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I'm afraid I don't. Too many other things on my mind.

Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?

A. I guess the last thing I can ever do is to ask all kind Citizen readers to please help when they see a sick or injured animal. No shelter can do it alone — and they all need your help. My shelter friend cried while she held me and told me it would be OK — when she knew it really wasn't going to be OK. That was very hard for her. My feline and canine friends thank you, as I do, for all of your help. Much love and Merry Christmas, Bonnie.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0