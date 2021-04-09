Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Bobby hopes to follow Caesar out the door

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Bobby.
AGE: Guesstimating 2 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, white with brown
COMMENTS: Bobby has been our guest for a short time and he's looking to make his stay as short as possible! We don't blame him — there's no place like home.
We are estimating Bobby's age at about 2. He's extraordinarily handsome, as you can tell from his picture, and he certainly looks a little stuck-up. That's OK, Bobby! We'll let you get away with that.
Bobby is very friendly! He gets along well with the other cats and enjoys playing with them. He is also very people-friendly and enjoys interacting with staff, volunteers and visitors.
Bobby has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. He is up to date on vaccinations (feline distemper, rabies, feline bordetella) and he is neutered. His bags have been packed for a while. Please stop by to visit with him and help him find his new home!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. OK, here's the deal. There are so many awesome cats here that I couldn't possibly decide on only one BFF. So what I have done is create a fraternity of BFFs. All of the fabulous felines in my condo area are members and there will be a rotating BFF schedule. I think that's pretty fair — everyone gets a chance!
Q. Seems as though "petting" has been a topic of interest lately. Do you have any more information on that activity?
A. I do! We felines really like to be petted, but we have our limits. Or, in case you don't understand my body language, a twitching tail and sideways ears mean, "I'm done. Please stop." So, really, I can't be blamed if there is a scratch or bite that follows my warning. Does that help? I hope so — we are tired of explaining ourselves to humans.
Q. Do you have any good news for us today?
A. I do! My awesome friend Caesar got adopted and went home! Here's the best part. Caesar is FIV-positive. This is not a death sentence by any means for cats that are well-cared-for in every way. But even better, Caesar's family already has an FIV positive feline, so now both of them have special friends. Thank you to Caesar's family for being rock stars! I miss Caesar. He was such a clown!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I would like to be the owner/manager of Bobby's Cat Café! I think that our community is in desperate need of such an establishment and I can think of several places downtown that would be ideal locations. I believe I have the managerial skills to make it work. I am hoping that my new family will agree and provide the financing.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. Have you ever heard of Maru, aka Box Kitty? Well, he has been quite a famous feline on YouTube for many years now. He has posted over 600 videos to date and we often see him diving into any cardboard box he can find. I guess he's famous, but even if he isn't I would still like to meet him. Google "Maru" and check him out.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A. I do! Did you know that some humans believe that if you dream about a white cat, good luck will follow? Well, I am mostly white, and I want you to dream about me tonight. Your good luck will be adopting me! Try it out!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! My shelter people have scheduled the first free rabies clinic of 2021. That would be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, right here at my shelter home. All dogs/cats/ferrets are eligible and they must be at least 3 months old. My people told me to tell you that masks and social distancing are still mandatory. Your next interviewee will provide more specifics. Thank you for letting our good Citizen readers know about this. Much love and many purrs and licks! Bobby and friends.
"It's just amazing how people have opened up their homes to these animals."
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.