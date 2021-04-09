Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Bobby hopes to follow Caesar out the door

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. Have you ever heard of Maru, aka Box Kitty? Well, he has been quite a famous feline on YouTube for many years now. He has posted over 600 videos to date and we often see him diving into any cardboard box he can find. I guess he's famous, but even if he isn't I would still like to meet him. Google "Maru" and check him out.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A. I do! Did you know that some humans believe that if you dream about a white cat, good luck will follow? Well, I am mostly white, and I want you to dream about me tonight. Your good luck will be adopting me! Try it out!

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! My shelter people have scheduled the first free rabies clinic of 2021. That would be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, right here at my shelter home. All dogs/cats/ferrets are eligible and they must be at least 3 months old. My people told me to tell you that masks and social distancing are still mandatory. Your next interviewee will provide more specifics. Thank you for letting our good Citizen readers know about this. Much love and many purrs and licks! Bobby and friends.

