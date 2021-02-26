Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Bruce is more friendly than bossy

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Bruce.
AGE: Estimating 4 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, black with white
COMMENTS: Bruce has been at the shelter for a while. A while is always too long for any cat or dog. He's hoping his new family will find him soon and give him a second chance for a new and better life.
Bruce was surrendered to the shelter and we were happy to help him! He is a friendly boy and enjoys his time outside of his condo. He gets along well with the other guys, but he also likes his quiet time in his room. He especially likes attention from staff and visitors. His room is always neat and orderly, and he has impeccable litter box habits.
Bruce is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough). He is negative for FIV/FeLV and he is neutered.
He would love the opportunity to once again have his own family. Please come to the shelter to meet Bruce. You won't be sorry.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. So, I don't want to embarrass anyone, so I won't name names, agreed? Good! There is this very nice and kind person who spends time talking with me a few days a week. He makes sure I am comfortable and have everything that I need. He also helps me keep my condo neat and clean. He is my favorite person here and I have made him my BFF. I'm not going to tell him though.
Q. What is your favorite toy?
A. One of my shelter people brought in this totally amazing and crazy little thing that runs around here a million miles an hour. It sort of looks like a beetle with wings if you can imagine that. Every once in a while it runs under one of the condos and gets stuck, and someone has to rescue it. I have so much fun chasing it. That little beetle thing is my favorite toy at the moment.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. You may not know this, but I am named after Bruce Springsteen — the Boss! Not many people do, but this is a fact. So my ideal job would be going on the road with Bruce and being a roadie! I could be a "road cat" and ride in the bus with all the other guys! Yes, being a roadie for the Boss would be my ideal job.
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. I'm a glass half full kind of cat, so I look at all experiences as potential learning experiences. So, based on that, I don't have anything to share with you on this subject. However, thank you for asking.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. After much research, I have discovered Kuching, Malaysia, also known as the City of Cats and the City that Cats Built! I could visit the Cat Museum and have a catnip treat at the Meow Meow Cat Café. I read that every place you look, there are statues of cats. I hope that I can convince my new family that we need to visit this totally awesome place. Google it!
Q. How would you describe your ideal family?
A. I like calm and quiet so my family needs to be the same. On the other hand, I do like to run and play and chase things — like my beetle. So my family will have to make time to entertain me and keep me busy. They will also have to take me to my veterinarian to make sure I am healthy and that I stay that way. They will always keep me indoors. Outside is dangerous for cats! Perhaps my family would consist of mom, dad and a couple of kiddos. Everyone would have to be kind and gentle. I guess that sums up my ideal family. What do you think?
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do, and I want to share a fact about my canine friends. Did you know that petting a dog can actually benefit your physical and mental health? This is fact. Studies have shown that petting a dog for 15 minutes can lower blood pressure by 10%, help lower feelings of stress and depression, and combat loneliness. I would like to volunteer to be in a study on how petting cats can help humans. Imagine being petted all day!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! February is Spay-Neuter Awareness Month. This is celebrated around the world. My shelter people work hard to help pet owners get their pets spayed and neutered, and they work to educate people about the importance of spaying and neutering. If you need help, please contact our clinic at (315) 224-8893. Save lives — spay and neuter, please. Thank you, and much love, many licks and purrs, Bruce and friends.
