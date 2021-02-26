Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Bruce is more friendly than bossy

Q. What is your favorite toy?

A. One of my shelter people brought in this totally amazing and crazy little thing that runs around here a million miles an hour. It sort of looks like a beetle with wings if you can imagine that. Every once in a while it runs under one of the condos and gets stuck, and someone has to rescue it. I have so much fun chasing it. That little beetle thing is my favorite toy at the moment.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. You may not know this, but I am named after Bruce Springsteen — the Boss! Not many people do, but this is a fact. So my ideal job would be going on the road with Bruce and being a roadie! I could be a "road cat" and ride in the bus with all the other guys! Yes, being a roadie for the Boss would be my ideal job.

Q. What has been your worst experience?

A. I'm a glass half full kind of cat, so I look at all experiences as potential learning experiences. So, based on that, I don't have anything to share with you on this subject. However, thank you for asking.

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?