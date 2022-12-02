Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Charles has powers like Xavier

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Charles.

BREED: Domestic Long Hair

AGE: 8

ARRIVAL: Oct. 24, 2022

HISTORY WITH DOGS: N/A

HISTORY WITH CATS: N/A

HISTORY WITH CHILDREN: N/A

Charles arrived at the shelter as a stray on Oct. 24. Charlie, or as the shelter staff has been calling him, Charles Xavier, is a very special cat. We are certain he has telekinetic powers. When this sweet boy begins to purr you can't help but pet him. Charles loves to spend his time greeting guests here at the shelter, and demanding their attention. He loves to find a nice comfy chair or cat bed to curl up in and take a long nap.

Charles is looking for a fur-ever home that will provide him with a few good spots to take cat naps, and a lap to curl up in. Charles wants his fur-ever family to know that he is in charge, and demands that he is showered in love and adoration. If you think Charles may be a match for your family, stop by the shelter today!

The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY currently has seven dogs and 20 cats available for adoption. Stop by the shelter today, and let us help you find your new fur-ever pet.

Shelter news

The FLSPCA would like to introduce Nick Lapresi, our new executive director!

Nick comes to us with over 15 years of animal care experience and over eight years of experience in animal welfare. He is a graduate from the University of the Pacific, where he earned his animal shelter management and animal shelter behavior management certifications, and has a background in animal science.

Nick is truly passionate about serving the animals and people in our community and believes in supporting the community through educational services and programs, which we cannot wait to expand! When Nick isn't working he enjoys spending time with his family (like game nights and road trips!), painting models and visiting the zoo with his kids. Furry family members include dog Minnie and cat Poppy, who were foster failures, and cats Peanut Butter and Bella, who were strays in need of a loving home.

Upcoming events

The Fingerlakes Mall, in partnership with Absolute Dance, will be hosting the first annual Polar Fest Dec. 9 through Dec. 11!