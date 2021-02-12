Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Daria can be adopted for free

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Daria.

AGE: Estimating 3 years old

BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray tiger

COMMENTS: Daria came to the shelter in December 2019 as a stray surrender. Like so many other of the cats in our shelter, we will never know how she became stray, but that doesn't matter. She has been here long enough and she really does need to go home!

Daria is a very nice gal. She gets to spend her time roaming around in her condo area, and she mingles very nicely with the other girls. She takes her turn at the windows to watch the birds at the feeders — one of her favorite pastimes. Daria is a very neat and tidy cat, and does her best to keep her condo environment as orderly as possible.

Daria is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline bordetella), and she has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. Daria is spayed.

Daria's bags have been packed for a while! Please stop by to check her out — and take her home. And, don't forget the "Daria special" — she'll tell you about it!

