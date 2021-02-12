Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Daria can be adopted for free

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Daria.
AGE: Estimating 3 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray tiger
COMMENTS: Daria came to the shelter in December 2019 as a stray surrender. Like so many other of the cats in our shelter, we will never know how she became stray, but that doesn't matter. She has been here long enough and she really does need to go home!
Daria is a very nice gal. She gets to spend her time roaming around in her condo area, and she mingles very nicely with the other girls. She takes her turn at the windows to watch the birds at the feeders — one of her favorite pastimes. Daria is a very neat and tidy cat, and does her best to keep her condo environment as orderly as possible.
Daria is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline bordetella), and she has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. Daria is spayed.
Daria's bags have been packed for a while! Please stop by to check her out — and take her home. And, don't forget the "Daria special" — she'll tell you about it!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Last time you were here for an interview, you chatted with that nice little lady cat named Winnie. I was sure her new family would come in to adopt her after that interview, but no one showed up. She's very sad, so I have made her my BFF. We can be sad together.
Q. What is your favorite toy?
A. One of my shelter people brought in one of those laser pointers the other day, and it was like having a kitty treadmill to work out on! While not really a toy, like a catnip mouse, it qualifies for me.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Once I get back into shape, I would like to be a physical fitness trainer! A few more weeks working out with that pointer thing and I'll be ready to conduct my own classes in here. I've got my eye on a few felines that will benefit from routine workouts. I need to talk with my shelter people about what the terms of my employment contract will be.
Q. What has been your best experience?
A. Here's the deal, so listen up. I have meowed with my shelter people about doing a "Daria special" for Valentine's Day. Because I have been here for over one year, my people have agreed to waive my adoption fee if I am adopted on Valentine's Day weekend! That means that you have Saturday and Sunday to get yourselves in here to meet me, fill out the application and be approved. To answer your question, I am hoping that this plan will be my best experience ever! So what are you waiting for?
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. I know the timing is tight, but if I could make it work I would love to visit Rio de Janeiro next week so that I could attend the Animal Carnival! This is part of the celebration similar to our Mardi de Gras! The Animal Carnival takes place on Copacabana Beach, which I believe has very nice warm weather right now. My bags are packed — when are we leaving?
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. I am a nice cat! They all say that, but this is fact for me. I am an "out" cat. I get to roam around my condo area and mingle with the other gals in here. I get along very well with my fellow felines. Ask them while you're here. I also like attention from my shelter people, visitors and volunteers. I am neat and tidy. I am your best all-around shelter cat! Try me out! Oh, please don't let my picture fool you! I am not that serious at all.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! In Ancient Egypt, civilians would suffer a severe punishment if they hurt a cat! The cat goddess, Baset, was one of the most popular deities in Egypt. As such, cats were considered to be incredibly important creatures, bringing luck to anyone who looked after them. From at least the year 450 B.C., if anyone even hurt a cat, the punishment was death. This is fact.
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. Yes, I do! My shelter is currently having a cat adoption special that I believe you should take advantage of. All cats that are 6 months or older are available for half of the regular adoption fee. This would include all vaccinations, testing, spay or neuter surgery, and a lot of love. Plus, please don't forget the "Daria special!" That's me, and if your application is approved, my adoption fee is waived! Please don't let me wait for my new home any longer. I want to go home. Thank you, happy Valentine's Day and many purrs and licks, Daria and friends.
