Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Fogerty is lookin' out his back door for a new home

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Fogerty.

BREED: Domestic shorthair, tiger

AGE: Guessing 5-6 years old

COMMENTS: Poor Fogerty! We're not sure if he was abandoned or just got lost, but he was found hanging out at an apartment complex. A kind person scooped him up and brought him to the shelter. He has been with us for a few months now and he's more than ready to move on.

Fogerty has been through the Shelter Spa Treatment! He is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), he has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative, he has been treated for parasites and whatever else ailed him, and he is neutered. Fogerty does have a touch of arthritis, and many of us can sympathize with that!

Fogerty is a friendly boy and likes attention, but occasionally he gets that "I vant to be alone" look on his face. So we give him his space. He is very neat in his condo and has impeccable litter box habits.

Please stop by to check out this very nice boy! He wants to go home.

