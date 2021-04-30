Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Fogerty is lookin' out his back door for a new home

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Fogerty.
BREED: Domestic shorthair, tiger
AGE: Guessing 5-6 years old
COMMENTS: Poor Fogerty! We're not sure if he was abandoned or just got lost, but he was found hanging out at an apartment complex. A kind person scooped him up and brought him to the shelter. He has been with us for a few months now and he's more than ready to move on.
Fogerty has been through the Shelter Spa Treatment! He is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), he has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative, he has been treated for parasites and whatever else ailed him, and he is neutered. Fogerty does have a touch of arthritis, and many of us can sympathize with that!
Fogerty is a friendly boy and likes attention, but occasionally he gets that "I vant to be alone" look on his face. So we give him his space. He is very neat in his condo and has impeccable litter box habits.
Please stop by to check out this very nice boy! He wants to go home.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. That would be my buddy Bruce! He and I have a lot in common. We are musical cats and we have been named after some pretty awesome musicians, Bruce Springsteen and John Fogerty. You know him, right? Creedence Clearwater Revival? Anyway, Bruce is my BFF and he is still looking for a home. I'm hoping that because I mentioned him here, he might get some attention. I don't want to lose him, but he does need to go home!
Q. If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would that be?
A. I believe I would like to travel to Istanbul, Turkey! Istanbul is known as the City of Cats, and is sometimes referred to as "Catstanbul." Hundreds of thousands of cats have roamed the city for thousands of years. The city's streets are lined with food and water bowls, and small cat houses placed by residents in a community effort to look after the street cats. I think that Istanbul and its people must be very special indeed, and I would love to visit them!
Q. If you could have a job what would that be?
A. Well, just like Bruce told you he wanted to be a roadie for The Boss, I wouldn't mind going on the road with John. I just checked his tour schedule and he's touring in the Netherlands in June. If I get myself organized, I think I can catch up with him.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. Obviously, that would be John Fogerty. But, if I couldn't meet him, I would like to have met one of history's great cat lovers, Charles Dickens! I know, two totally different kind of guys, but no matter. One of Mr. Dickens' famous quotes is, "What greater love is there than the love of a cat?" I would tend to agree with him. So, yes, I would have liked to have met Mr. Charles Dickens!
Q Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A. Well, I want to tell you about the origin of the phrase "pet peeve." I know you all use that phrase fairly frequently, right? But do you know where it came from and what it really means? The term "pet peeve" was introduced in the comic strip "The Little Pet Peeve" in The Chicago Tribune between 1916 and 1920. The strip was created by cartoonist Frank King, who also created the "Gasoline Ally" strip. Basically, a pet peeve is a minor annoyance that one finds particularly irritating to them, to a greater degree than would be expected based on the experience of others. Wow, I can't believe I just said all those words! So, basically, the phrase has nothing to do with pets like me or my buddy Bruce. My pet peeve is use of the word "pet"!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! My shelter people and our good friends at the Cayuga County Health Department are having their first free rabies clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, here at my shelter home! That's just around the corner, good people, so please mark your calendars! All dogs, cats and ferrets that are 12 weeks or older are welcome. Dogs must be leashed and muzzled if necessary, and cats and ferrets must be in proper carriers. If requesting a three-year certificate, proof of prior vaccination must be presented. Ferrets receive one-year certificates only. Please protect your pets and the public — rabies vaccinate! It's the law! We thank you! Much love and many licks and purrs, Fogerty and friends.
