Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Gabby is groomed and ready to go home

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. Well, my friend did a little research for me, and I have decided that I would like to visit Cat Island, which is in the Bahamas! Cat Island is a 150-square-mile island in the central Bahamas. It may have gotten its name from a notorious pirate named Arthur Catt. Or it may have gotten its name from the fact that it was loaded with feral cats when the first colonists arrived. Either way, Cat Island would be my destination of choice.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do, and this is both interesting and very sad. Did you know that cats can suffer from dementia, just like humans? The older we get, the more our mental and physical health goes downhill. And just like people, we felines can develop a condition similar to dementia called cognitive dysfunction syndrome. CDS can affect our responsiveness, general awareness and memory, and can be a major cause of anxiety. There is no cure for CDS, but the best thing you can do for your fab feline is ensuring it is fed a balanced diet and gets plenty of physical and mental stimulation. This is very sad fact.

Q. How would you describe yourself?