Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Gabby is groomed and ready to go home

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Gabby.
AGE: 3 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, tiger with white
COMMENTS: Gabby came to the shelter when her person became quite ill and could no longer care for her. We were happy to help, and we will also be happy to help Gabby move on to her new home!
When Gabby arrived she wasn't looking so good. Her whole body was covered in mats, and the simplest movement was extremely painful for her. Removing the mats wasn't something we thought we could do so Gabby had to go to the vet, be sedated and nearly shaved bald. Luckily, cat fur grows back and she is looking awesome!
Gabby is a very sweet girl. She is affectionate and loves to interact with our visitors.
Gabby is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), she is negative for FIV/FeLV and she is spayed. Gabby is participating in our August cat adoption special. Her adoption fee is half of the regular fee. This is an enormous bargain. Please stop by to check her out and consider giving Gabby a second chance at a happy life.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I have made Bella the cat my BFF. I can see her from my room here. She lives in the condo near the window and she watches birds all day long. I think she's sad and I'm sorry for her. She has a condition called FIV. This is a condition that cats can live with for a long time if they have great veterinary care, are fed a highly nutritious diet and are otherwise well taken care of. I want Bella to go home and I would even sacrifice my place in the adoption line so that she can leave. Please, someone come and take my sweet Bella home. We will all love you forever.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. Well, my friend did a little research for me, and I have decided that I would like to visit Cat Island, which is in the Bahamas! Cat Island is a 150-square-mile island in the central Bahamas. It may have gotten its name from a notorious pirate named Arthur Catt. Or it may have gotten its name from the fact that it was loaded with feral cats when the first colonists arrived. Either way, Cat Island would be my destination of choice.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do, and this is both interesting and very sad. Did you know that cats can suffer from dementia, just like humans? The older we get, the more our mental and physical health goes downhill. And just like people, we felines can develop a condition similar to dementia called cognitive dysfunction syndrome. CDS can affect our responsiveness, general awareness and memory, and can be a major cause of anxiety. There is no cure for CDS, but the best thing you can do for your fab feline is ensuring it is fed a balanced diet and gets plenty of physical and mental stimulation. This is very sad fact.
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. Well, I am very cute, but if you could have seen me when I arrived here you would not have thought so. That's a long story, but I was really sorry-looking. Now I am back to being very cute! I am also a people-friendly kind of feline. I love our visitors, staff and volunteers. For the most part, I get along with my condo mates but I can be choosy at times. If there are other felines in my new home, I would suggest careful introductions. So, overall, I would say that I would make a purr-fect new addition to your home — unless, of course, you would like to take my BFF Bella home!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. This is a no-brainer for me. I would like to be a groomer — and specialize in keeping cats clean and mat-free. I had a bad experience, as you know. I was covered in what my shelter people call a full-body mat and had to go to the vet and be sedated in order to have that mat shaved off. My fur is growing back and I am now as beautiful as ever. I would like to give our good readers a word of advice. Please brush your cat (and dogs too) every day to keep them mat-free and feeling good. We thank you for doing that.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. I believe I would have liked to have met Mr. Charlie Chaplin. You must know who he is, right? He was a very famous silent film star. I love his quote that says, "He who feeds a hungry animal feeds his own soul." Thank you, Mr. Chaplin, from all of us here in my shelter home. We think you were very special, and all of us would have loved to meet you!
Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! We again want to remind you that my shelter peeps and our good friends at the Cayuga County Health Department will be hosting a free rabies clinic tomorrow — yes, Saturday, Aug. 21 — right here at my shelter home. Please take advantage of this event. Rabies is scary and we want to keep your pets and you safe. The clinic is from 1 to 3 p.m., all cats and ferrets must be in carriers, and dogs must be leashed (and muzzled if necessary). Finally, you must wear a mask and maintain social distancing as much as possible. Thank you from all of us! Love, Gabby and friends.
