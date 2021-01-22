Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Mason would like to lodge with you

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Mason.
AGE: 1 1/2 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray with white
COMMENTS: Mason was hoping to be adopted during our Home for the Holidays adoption special. Unfortunately that didn't happen, so we are trying one more time to bring this special boy to everyone's attention — and hoping for a new home for him! Here is his last interview, with a few updates.
Mason and three of his housemates came to the shelter after their owner moved out and abandoned them. The landlord discovered them, and of course we welcomed them into our "home." To our dismay, soon after Mason's arrival we noticed that he had a strange gait. A visit to the veterinarian diagnosed a fractured leg. Luckily surgery was not required, but a lengthy period of cage rest was recommended. We could tell it wasn't easy for him, but he got through it and he is now just fine and enjoying out-of-cage time.
Mason is a friendly little guy — on his own terms. He loves attention from visitors and volunteers, and plays nicely with the other boys in his room. He can be choosy about who he will interact with, but he's a cat! If you are a "cat-whisperer" and can communicate with Mason on a feline level, he needs you!
Mason is up to date on all vaccinations, he is FIV/FeLV negative and he is neutered. He is available for adoption right now.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Last time we chatted, my BFF was Roman. I told you that Roman was a work in progress and that I was investing a lot of time, effort and patience in the boy. Sometimes he could be stand-offish, and I kept telling him that's not going to work if he wants to find a new home. Well, my efforts paid off and Roman finally went home. I'm giving you all of this history so that you know that I haven't found a new BFF yet — but I'm actively looking. UPDATE: I am considering Ceasar for a BFF. If he would sit still long enough for an interview, maybe we could make it work!
Q. What is your favorite toy?
A. We cats are so lucky! We have so many toys and trees to climb on that it's hard to decide which might be my favorite. However, I will tell you that if someone came in here and just used that laser pointer for an hour I would be the happiest cat on earth. A good workout beats sitting in the tree and watching the birds. Well, almost — LOL!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. While I was in recovery mode, I honed my observation skills. I mean, what else was there to do? So, having developed a pretty fair resume with not too much effort, I think I would like to be a "watch cat." Don't know what that is? Well, do you know what a "watch dog" is? Same idea.
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. That's an easy one! When I arrived here I had a fractured leg. I really don't recall how that happened to me, but it did. The worst thing about that whole ordeal was that I was confined to cage rest for two months! Can you imagine? I'm sitting in my condo watching all the other guys run around and have a great time. I can honestly say that was my worst experience. I am all good now — thank you for asking.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?
A. You know, I would love to visit a place — or even live in a place — that has a nearly perfect climate year-round. I wasn't sure such a place existed. But, Google had the answer! Google told me that of all 50 states, Hawaii has nearly perfect climate all year-round. So Hawaii would be my destination of choice any time of year!
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. They say honesty is the best policy, so here goes. I am handsome, playful and I get along very well with my condo mates. Like Roman, I can be a little "stand-offish." I think that might be a result of some rough handling before I came here. I don't want to point fingers, but that might be what happened to my leg. But let's move on. Very importantly, I keep my condo exceptionally neat and clean. I have almost perfect litter box manners. Everyone's entitled to the occasional mistake, right? Overall, I am an exemplary example of a fabulous feline. Interested? Call my shelter people — they will tell you how to adopt me.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! While we are on the subject of climate, there is a place in Russia called Oymyakon. It is recognized as the coldest inhabited place on Earth. The people who live there consider minus 44 degrees a relatively balmy day! This is a fact; however, it is not on my bucket list of places to visit.
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! Every day my shelter people receive distressing calls about dogs being left out in the elements without shelter for long periods of time with no way to escape the freezing cold and snow. Just this week, my people received nearly a dozen calls. Please, good people, if your dog is outside for more than just a few minutes in this very cold and snowy weather, you must provide them with appropriate and adequate shelter. It's the law. Better yet, please keep your dogs inside! Any questions, please call us! Oh, and keep your fabulous felines inside, too! Thank you for doing that. Much love, and many purrs and licks, Mason and friends.
"It's just amazing how people have opened up their homes to these animals."
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.