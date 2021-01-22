Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Mason would like to lodge with you

Mason is up to date on all vaccinations, he is FIV/FeLV negative and he is neutered. He is available for adoption right now.

Q. Who is your best friend?

A. Last time we chatted, my BFF was Roman. I told you that Roman was a work in progress and that I was investing a lot of time, effort and patience in the boy. Sometimes he could be stand-offish, and I kept telling him that's not going to work if he wants to find a new home. Well, my efforts paid off and Roman finally went home. I'm giving you all of this history so that you know that I haven't found a new BFF yet — but I'm actively looking. UPDATE: I am considering Ceasar for a BFF. If he would sit still long enough for an interview, maybe we could make it work!

Q. What is your favorite toy?

A. We cats are so lucky! We have so many toys and trees to climb on that it's hard to decide which might be my favorite. However, I will tell you that if someone came in here and just used that laser pointer for an hour I would be the happiest cat on earth. A good workout beats sitting in the tree and watching the birds. Well, almost — LOL!

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?