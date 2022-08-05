Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Pepper still salty about being surrendered

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Pepper.

AGE: Estimating 5 years old

BREED: Domestic shorthair, black with white — tuxedo

COMMENTS: Pepper came to the shelter about three months ago. Pepper was not able to remain with her family. She accepted that and she has adjusted well since she arrived at the shelter, but it's now time for her to move on to her new home and new life.

Pepper is a very sweet girl! She gets along very well with the other cats in her condo room. No bickering, no territorialism. She is quite the peacemaker and takes every opportunity to strut her beautiful self when visitors arrive.

Pepper is ready to leave at any time. She is fully vaccinated, she has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative, and she is spayed. She doesn't want to spend any more time than necessary at the shelter. Please stop by to check her out — and give her the second chance she is so deserving of. Take her home!

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: I do not have a BFF. I like to spread my friendship around equally and not to just one individual. I mean, just think about the friendship opportunities you might be losing if you focus on just one BFF. No, I want to have as many friends as possible. Will you be one of them?

Q: What is your favorite toy?

A: I am a mature lady, so most toys don't work for me. However, I do like the flip-flop fish that one of our volunteers gave us. It's awesome! Just wish it had a better battery. It doesn't flip long enough and flops way too soon.

Q: What has been your worst experience?

A: I know you have heard this many times, but I can't help myself. How does someone decide one day that they don't want you any more? I know stuff happens. I get it. My feline friends get it. But many of us are here because someone decided they didn't have time for us any longer. Well, someone decided that about me so here I am. I have gotten over it, but it hurts.

Q: What characteristics are you hoping to find in your new family?

A: Well, how about loyalty for starters. I know stuff happens but really, good people, didn't you take an oath to be a faithful and loving family person to your pets? I will ask my shelter people to administer the oath before they send me home.

Q: How would you describe yourself?

A: I am a very lovely cat! I get along with other cats — just ask my condo mates. They will confirm that. I don't cause problems, I'm a peacekeeper and love to live in harmony. I love our visitors and volunteers and love attention from them. I'm a neat girl — I keep my room tidy and am fastidious (do you like that word?) about litterbox use. I would say that overall I am an awesome cat — and that you need to come here to adopt me! Now!

Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A: Let me tell you about Roderick the tuxedo cat. As you probably know, Mount Everest is Earth's highest mountain above sea level. It is located in the Himalayas. Mount Everest is located between Nepal and China. Reportedly, there is only one cat that has ever climbed Mount Everest, and he is a tuxedo cat named Roderick. As fascinating as it would be to say that Rod made the climb alone, he actually did it with the help of his human. Roderick is famous, and I would have loved to meet him.

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do! A tuxedo cat named Simon enlisted in the Army during World War II. Simon ended up receiving a medal of valor for his services. What did Simon do to help the Allies? He diligently protected the British and Allied food supplies from pests and mice. Simon says "Work hard, get rewarded and recognized!" Thank you, Simon, for your hard work.

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! I will sound like a broken record, but how about keeping your pets cool and hydrated (do you like that word — my shelter person threw that in) during these extraordinarily hot days. It doesn't take long for your pet to become overheated and then collapse from heat exhaustion. Please keep your fur-friends indoors with the air conditioning on, and provide access to plenty of fresh water. And, pul-eeze, leave them home when you go to the store "for a few minutes!" We thank you for doing that. Much love and many licks and purrs, Pepper and friends.