Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Petunia comes with Valentine's Day special

A. I keep reading and hearing about this relatively new phenomenon: cat cafes! What might be a fun trip is a worldwide grand tour of all cat cafes. That would take me and whoever wants to accompany me to Tokyo, Singapore, St. Petersburg, Paris, Montreal and even our neighbor Ithaca! This is a very short list; there are dozens of cat cafes around the world. I could travel for years and never run out of destinations! Are you interested?

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do! Did you know that the tufts of hair that grow inside and around a cat's ears are called "furnishings"? This is true. You should check out my friend Buster when you come in to visit! He has the most amazing furnishings ever! Haha!

Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! My shelter people are having a Valentine's Day cat adoption special, and I am a proud participant. All cats that are older than 6 months are available for half the regular adoption fee! That's almost free. That half-price fee includes all up-to-date vaccinations, FIV/FeLV testing, spay or neuter surgery, treatment for the unmentionables, and a lot of care and love. The special runs through Sunday, Feb. 16. So if you are looking for the next love of your life, look no further than my shelter, and preferably no further than my room. Thank you and many purrs and licks, Petunia and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

