Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Spiffy lives up to his name

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Spiffy.
AGE: 5 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair
COMMENTS: Spiffy came to the shelter when his owner, unfortunately, became ill. We are so sorry about that, but are happy that we could help this very special cat. And he is special.
Spiffy is the nicest and sweetest cat! We say that about all of our cats — but Spiffy really is extra special. He gets along so well with his feline buddies — he never squabbles or gets into trouble. He is affectionate and loves the staff, and interacting with visitors. Spiffy's name suits him very well. He is fully vaccinated, negative for FIV/FeLV and he is neutered.
Spiffy is participating in our August cat adoption special! All cats over 6 months of age are available for half the regular adoption fee. Please stop by to check him out, and take home an awesome cat.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I have asked Wally to be my BFF and he has accepted. Wally is the best cat! He's a senior guy, he loves everyone, and he spends his days out in the lobby with my shelter peeps showing visitors around. He's been known to nibble on a toe or two, but he's very gentle. When you come to check me out you will no doubt meet my sweet Wally. Please give him some pets — he will love you forever.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. Well, Tokyo might be an interesting travel destination right now. Besides the Olympics, there are a lot of side trips I could take. For instance, there are 60 cat cafés in Tokyo! The most popular one is the Calico Cat Café in Shinjuku. That would be the bomb if I could visit that. Perhaps I could lead a delegation from Auburn to get some ideas about starting a cat café here!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. Let's talk about presidents and their cats. Abraham Lincoln was a "crazy cat president." He had four cats living with him in the White House. Fast-forward to Bill Clinton. According to some sources, his cat Socks got more mail than he did. This might not be very interesting, but it's what I have for today.
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. My name says it all! I am spiffy! The dictionary told me that my name means "fine looking" or "smart." I would tend to agree with Messrs. Merriam and Webster. They just don't go far enough — MOL!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. If I could find the right position, I might like to work for a modeling or talent agency. That would be way cool. I am handsome, am agile on my feet, have great presence and am very photogenic as you can see, thanks to my other BFF Chris! But most of all, I am SPIFFY!
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. I think I would have liked to have met Morris the cat! You know him, right? Well, the original Morris has gone over the rainbow bridge, but his successors are very like him. He was the pitch-cat for a kind of cat food. Anyway, I have a motive here. Given that I have theatrical aspirations, I might get some hints from any Morris about my job aspirations.
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! My awesome shelter people are having a cat adoption special for the month of August. What does that mean? Well, all cats that are 6 months or older (I qualify) are available for half of the regular adoption fee. That would include all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), testing for FIV/FeLV, spay or neuter surgery and all kinds of other good things. This is a bargain that cannot be passed up. We are waiting for you with open paws. Thank you, many purrs and licks, Spiffy and friends.
