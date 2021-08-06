Finger Lakes SPCA: Cat Spiffy lives up to his name

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. Well, Tokyo might be an interesting travel destination right now. Besides the Olympics, there are a lot of side trips I could take. For instance, there are 60 cat cafés in Tokyo! The most popular one is the Calico Cat Café in Shinjuku. That would be the bomb if I could visit that. Perhaps I could lead a delegation from Auburn to get some ideas about starting a cat café here!

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. Let's talk about presidents and their cats. Abraham Lincoln was a "crazy cat president." He had four cats living with him in the White House. Fast-forward to Bill Clinton. According to some sources, his cat Socks got more mail than he did. This might not be very interesting, but it's what I have for today.

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. My name says it all! I am spiffy! The dictionary told me that my name means "fine looking" or "smart." I would tend to agree with Messrs. Merriam and Webster. They just don't go far enough — MOL!

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?