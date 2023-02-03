Every week, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Cyrus and Max.

Cyrus and Max are two brothers who arrived together at the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY back in August of last year. Cyrus, who sports a short gray and white coat, is a little more quiet than his chatty brother Max, whose short hair is black and white. But either one will melt your heart when they stare back at you with their green and yellow eyes. As different as they may seem, both brothers love to cuddle and play with each other, as well as other cats and people of all ages!

Cyrus and Max, like all cats, want to have plenty of comfortable places to jump to, sleep on or hide in. They both eat dry food, Purina Cat Chow, but won't hesitate to scarf down a treat! While perfectly capable of entertaining themselves, both brother's ideal "furever" home would include a family or companion who has time to spend together! If you or anyone you know is interested in adopting or fostering Cyrus and/or Max, please visit the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY today! Please call (315) 253-5841, come down to our shelter or visit our website at flspcaofcny.org.

Shelter news

Kennel renovations are complete. We are very excited to share the outcome with the community. Stop by the shelter to see the kennel changes.

We have changed our adoption process. Here is what to expect with the new process:

At Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York, we’re committed to helping you find your new family member! You'll have a conversation with one of our adoption counselors about your household, lifestyle and preferences for a pet. This will help us guide you in choosing the perfect pet for you.

Before getting started with the adoption process, take some time to think about what you're looking for in an animal companion — gather the necessary supplies to provide the pet with proper care and be aware some towns and cities have limits on the number of pets per household. If you rent, find out about any pet deposits or monthly fees.