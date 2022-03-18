Finger Lakes SPCA: Cheddar is a shy but kind kitty

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Cheddar.

BREED: Domestic short hair, orange with white

AGE: Estimated 2 years

Our Cheddar has been with us for a while. He arrived, along with his littermates, as a stray surrender. He's on the shy side so visitors quite often miss the potential of this awesome cat.

Cheddar does get along very well with his condo mates. When visitors go into his room he frequently heads for the top of one of the cages until he can get a good read on the newcomer. Sometimes he comes down, sometimes he doesn't. He has a mind of his own.

Cheddar has been through the Shelter Spa Treatment. He has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. He is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough) and he is neutered.

Please stop by to check him out — from afar!

Q. Do you have a best friend?

A. I do. My BFF is Bella. She is also my GFF! That means Girl Friend Forever. Beautiful Bella lives in the condo just outside my room but she doesn't spend much time in her condo. Our shelter peeps open her door in the morning and she runs and plays all day until they close up shop. Sometimes she gets into a little trouble but nothing serious. Bella needs to go home. My cat colleagues have talked about her before. Bella is FIV+. It's a hiccup, good people. Someone, please give Bella a home!

Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A. Well, this may sound strange but if I could have traveled anywhere in the world yesterday it would have been to the Big Apple, aka New York City! I would have loved to have seen the St. Patrick's Day Parade. That parade has been held every year since 1762! I think they should consider having a feline float for future events. I would offer my design and management services free of charge.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do! I am sure you have used or at least heard the phrase "pet peeve," right? Well, that originated around 1919 in a comic strip and comes from the 14th century Middle English word "peevish," which means ornery or ill-tempered. Humans have a knack for always finding something to complain about, but pet peeves are reserved for those things we find truly impossible to deal with. Do I have a pet peeve? Yes! Use of the word "pet." Unacceptable!

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. Well, I'm a little reserved and I like my personal space. I like to perch on the top of the condos and observe what the other guys are doing. I have collected some good blackmailing info on them. However, I do get along very well with my roommates so I believe if my new family has another feline that I might be a good friend for him. I am also fairly good looking. There is only one drawback to me. It's my name. I often wonder why my peeps didn't name me something more exotic, like Emmentaler, Mozzarella or even Roquefort! Maybe my new family will change my name.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. I think I would make a good spy! I am quiet, move with great stealth and can observe from afar. I am also good at collecting incriminating information, like who is eating whose food or hoarding all the toys or who started the fight. I'm not sure what the employment opportunities are for spies or how much catnip per hour is paid, but if you hear of anything please be sure to tell my shelter peeps.

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. Let me tell you about a street cat named Bob. Bob became a book and film star after he befriended a homeless street musician, James Bowen, in London and became his constant companion through his struggles against addiction. The pair became quite well known and the story of how a ginger tomcat named Bob helped James turn his life around was turned into a popular book and film. Yes, I would like to meet Bob. He's a hero.

Q. Do you have any advice for our good Citizen readers?

A. I do! My shelter people are having a March adoption special for my dog buddies. It is called Adopt Your Lucky Charm at the SPCA and you get to name your own adoption fee. Our Adorable Athena, Hyper Piper and Magnificent Morgan are proudly participating in this event along with my other canine colleagues. Please stop by and say Top 'o The Morning to them. Huge thanks, much love and many licks and purrs! Cheddar and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

