Finger Lakes SPCA: Chihuahua Violet would be an incredible companion

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. I am a sweet little lady. I am very polite and quiet. I love snuggles, belly rubs and sleeping in a sunny spot, and I really enjoy car rides. I look forward to short walks and have good leash manners. I am very gentle. My foster mom has baby chicks and I let them snuggle up to me. I am also nice to the cats and the house bunny. Finally, I get along well with my foster dog sister, Ellie. Basically, I love being with my people and want a home where I get to spend lots of time with them. I am very devoted. I could go on, but then I would appear big-headed. You need me!

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do! Did you know that the belief that we Chihuahuas can cure asthma has been around for a long time? Yes, it has! This widespread rumor may have been passed down from the Aztecs. The Aztecs thought that Chihuahuas had the power to transfer diseases from humans to themselves to protect their owners. Unfortunately, there is no evidence to support this, but it would be very cool if it was true!

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. Of course I do! My fellow shelter residents and I would like to remind our good Citizen readers to be faithful about heartworm prevention for your canine buddies and flea and tick prevention for all of your fur-friends. 'Tis the season, as they say. Please check in with your friendly family veterinarian for heartworm testing and preventives. Also, a not so gentle reminder about leaving pets in your car. A quick trip into the grocery store can turn into a disaster for your pet if left in a hot car. Don't do it! Leave them home! Please and thank you. Much love and many licks. Violet and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

