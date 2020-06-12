Finger Lakes SPCA: Chihuahua Violet would be an incredible companion

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Violet.
BREED: Chihuahua
AGE: 12-13, senior
COMMENTS: Sweet Violet came to the shelter when her owner had to move and couldn't take her along. Violet's owner could also not take two other Chihuahuas — Skippy and Sparky — who have already been adopted. Violet has been lucky enough to be in a foster home that has treated her like a little piece of gold, and she's looking for a new home and family that will do the same.
Violet is a senior girl — adoption fees are waived. But, senior certainly doesn't mean she's down for the count. Violet has a lot of life left in her, and she wants to share that with her new family.
Violet is spayed, negative for heartworm disease and up to date on all vaccinations (rabies and distemper). Please read Violet's interview, and if you are interested in giving her a permanent home, please fill out our adoption application. You can find that on our website, flspcaofcny.org. Email, deliver or fax back to the shelter for review. Once approved, we will set up a meet and greet for you and Violet. She's the sweetest girl! Please give her a second chance.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. First, let me tell you that great BFFs are hard to come by. Once you find a good one, you really need to hold on to him or her. Well, my BFF is my foster mom. No matter what, we will always have that special bond. She has been so kind to me, made me part of her family and made me feel special. I know the time will come when I have to say goodbye and move on, and I will miss her so much. I hope we will keep in touch.
Q. What is your favorite toy?
A. Really? In case you hadn't noticed, I am a senior citizen. That doesn't mean I can't or won't play with toys, but for the most part, that time has come and gone for me. My favorite "toy" would be a rocking chair or a soft lap to sit on.
Q. What has been your best experience?
A. Well, my foster mom introduced me to ice cream and I can honestly say that has been my best experience so far. I mean, what's better than ice cream? I hope to continue these "best experiences" for a long time.
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?
A. It is thought that my breed originated in the state of Chihuahua in Mexico. I think it might be fitting that my first international travel experience would be to my roots! Chihuahua is Mexico's largest state and it borders Texas, Arizona and New Mexico. I'm hoping I can convince my new family that this is something we absolutely need to do.
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. I am a sweet little lady. I am very polite and quiet. I love snuggles, belly rubs and sleeping in a sunny spot, and I really enjoy car rides. I look forward to short walks and have good leash manners. I am very gentle. My foster mom has baby chicks and I let them snuggle up to me. I am also nice to the cats and the house bunny. Finally, I get along well with my foster dog sister, Ellie. Basically, I love being with my people and want a home where I get to spend lots of time with them. I am very devoted. I could go on, but then I would appear big-headed. You need me!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! Did you know that the belief that we Chihuahuas can cure asthma has been around for a long time? Yes, it has! This widespread rumor may have been passed down from the Aztecs. The Aztecs thought that Chihuahuas had the power to transfer diseases from humans to themselves to protect their owners. Unfortunately, there is no evidence to support this, but it would be very cool if it was true!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. Of course I do! My fellow shelter residents and I would like to remind our good Citizen readers to be faithful about heartworm prevention for your canine buddies and flea and tick prevention for all of your fur-friends. 'Tis the season, as they say. Please check in with your friendly family veterinarian for heartworm testing and preventives. Also, a not so gentle reminder about leaving pets in your car. A quick trip into the grocery store can turn into a disaster for your pet if left in a hot car. Don't do it! Leave them home! Please and thank you. Much love and many licks. Violet and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!