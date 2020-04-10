Finger Lakes SPCA: COVID-19 tips from young tortie Trish

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Trish.
BREED: Domestic shorthair, tortoiseshell
AGE: 1 year old
COMMENTS: Trish the tortie arrived at the shelter last year. She was accompanied by numerous other cats that had been removed from a hoarding situation. It took a while for them to recover from their ordeal, but we could tell right away that they were all happy to be in a clean environment and have regular meals and people who loved them.
Trish is a very nice little girl! She is friendly, loves attention and gets along very well with the other ladies in her condo area. She is also very clean and has purr-fect litter box manners.
Trish is up to date on vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), she is negative for FIV/FeLV, she has been treated for whatever parasites she had, and she is spayed. She would love to keep you company during this trying time. If you might be interested in meeting Trish, please fill out the application on our website and mail, fax ([315] 282-2387) or email (flspca_cny@yahoo.com) it back to us.
Q: Who is your best friend?
A: I don't have a BFF. I know I should have one. Everyone should have a BFF, but I'm so busy with other things that I just don't have the time to focus on this. I guess I'll know him/her when I see him/her. But I have heard about this amazing boy cat named Dylan. He lives in the condo just outside my room. If I can make eye contact with him, maybe we will have a connection!
Q: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what's numero uno?
A: So, here's my numero uno! I want everyone out there to pay attention to all of the things that will help us (meaning humans and all animals) get through this COVID-19 thing. At the top of my list — social distancing. That means that you can get up close and personal with your dogs and cats and goldfish, but not people! Six feet or more, please. Please stay home! Need litter? Only one person needs to go to the store — not the whole family. I'm really allowed only one numero uno and I could go on, but you know what I'm talking about. Pay attention! Please and thank you!
Q: If you could meet someone famous who would that be?
A: If I had a chance, I would have loved to have met Marzipan! Who is Marzipan? Well, she is/was one of the oldest torties on record. She lived to be 21 years old. History has it that she arrived at the Astor Theater in Melbourne, Australia, as a kitten and became a popular fixture there. All of Australia was saddened by her passing in 2013. Yes, Marzipan was famous, and I would have loved to have met her.
Q: What has been your best experience?
A: So, a really good friend of mine took my picture — and put a mask on me! I am now the face of COVID-19 for our shelter cats (and dogs and humans, too). My shelter people even put my masked face on Facebook! I am out there giving all kinds of good advice about what you all need to do to keep safe and healthy. Being the official spokes-cat for my shelter has been my best experience — so far.
Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A: So, this is sort of a fact, and it comes from Cornell University. "With the tiger at the Bronx Zoo testing positive, coronavirus and pets have been in the news this week. At this time, there is no evidence that dogs and cats can spread the virus to people, and the CDC reports no cases of pets becoming sick. If you are sick, the CDC recommends restricting contact with your pets. If you are not ill, then maintain good pet hygiene and wash your hands after handling their waste, food or supplies." Actually, this is an order!
Q: How would you describe yourself?
A: I am very beautiful, for starters. My shelter people tell me this all the time. I am also a very nice cat. I get along very nicely with the other gals in my room. I think that the "tortitude" that people talk about is a myth. I don't have any "tude" going on. I am neat and clean and have good litter box manners. I'm just an overall nice girl who is looking for a new home. Thank you for considering me.
Q: Do you have any advice for our good Citizen readers?
A: Please don't get tired of us telling you to stay home and stay safe! This is serious business, and we want to make sure that all of our good Citizen readers are around to come here to adopt us when we chase COVID-19 out of Auburn! So, having said that, please stay home, stay safe and wear a mask. Much love, many purrs and licks! Trish and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
