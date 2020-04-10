Finger Lakes SPCA: COVID-19 tips from young tortie Trish

Q: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what's numero uno?

A: So, here's my numero uno! I want everyone out there to pay attention to all of the things that will help us (meaning humans and all animals) get through this COVID-19 thing. At the top of my list — social distancing. That means that you can get up close and personal with your dogs and cats and goldfish, but not people! Six feet or more, please. Please stay home! Need litter? Only one person needs to go to the store — not the whole family. I'm really allowed only one numero uno and I could go on, but you know what I'm talking about. Pay attention! Please and thank you!

Q: If you could meet someone famous who would that be?

A: If I had a chance, I would have loved to have met Marzipan! Who is Marzipan? Well, she is/was one of the oldest torties on record. She lived to be 21 years old. History has it that she arrived at the Astor Theater in Melbourne, Australia, as a kitten and became a popular fixture there. All of Australia was saddened by her passing in 2013. Yes, Marzipan was famous, and I would have loved to have met her.

Q: What has been your best experience?