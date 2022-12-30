Finger Lakes SPCA: Dog Bella has big eyes, bigger smile

Every week, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Bella.

Bella arrived at the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY with humane law enforcement after this past Thanksgiving. Just as her name implies, Bella has a beautiful brown and white coat and big, brown eyes. Her tail is always wagging, ready and waiting to play with an old or new buddy. Since her arrival, Bella has enjoyed interacting and engaging with people of all ages, as well as other dogs. She loves the cool autumn air and the first snow of winter. Her favorite activity is to run around with her friends outside. Prepare to be greeted with a gorgeous smile when she is ready to come back inside! If you and yours are interested in either adopting or fostering Bella, please visit the Fingers Lakes SPCA of CNY today!

Like all living creatures, Bella not only requires unconditional love and understanding but a healthy daily routine. That ought to include properly portioned meals and regular exercise. She eats dry food, but won't hesitate to scarf down a treat! Bella's "furever" home should be comfortable and safe, whether inside or outside. She would really enjoy a companion who is willing to go outside with her and play until she is tired. If you think Bella is perfect for your family, stop by our animal wellness shelter and meet her today!

Shelter news

Dog adoptions at the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY are still 50% off until the new year! Now is the perfect time to continue supporting homeless animals in your Finger Lakes community. We really need your help finding our furry friends a home during this holiday season. Especially because, starting the second week of January, we will begin renovations on our existing kennel infrastructure. In order for us to stay on schedule, we need foster parents for the dogs currently in our care. If you are interested in fostering or adopting, please call (315) 253-5841, come down to our shelter or visit flspcaofcny.org.

We would like to thank our friends at Year Of The Dragon Tattoo for their amazing donation. Year Of The Dragon Tattoo and their clients recently donated 902 pounds of dog food, 194 pounds of milk bones, 30 blankets, 12 gallons of bleach and 10 gallons of laundry detergent!