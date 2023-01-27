Finger Lakes SPCA: Dog Diesel fueled by quiet, affection

Every week, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Diesel.

If you are looking for a diamond in the ruff, look no further than our resident sweetheart Diesel.

Before being rescued, Diesel had a tough life — made a little tougher by the fact he is blind.

However, the hard knocks have only made Diesel more gentle. This extra special dog needs an extra special home.

We don’t know how old Diesel is exactly, but his mature, calm nature and white whiskers tell us his puppy days are behind him. His favorite activities include relaxing on his bed, getting belly rubs and sniffing out treats. This sweet boy is looking for a loyal human companion who will provide him with a kind, loving and quiet home where he has ample time to get the lay of the land. Diesel needs someone he can count on who will give him plenty of help adjusting to new surroundings and patience when he is anxious — and some treats wouldn’t hurt. This handsome boy needs extra TLC, but rest assured that he will flourish once he is able to fill up his tank with trust and encouragement from his new family.

Diesel is currently being fostered; please call or stop by the shelter to make arrangements to meet Diesel.

Shelter news

Kennel renovations are almost complete. We are very excited to share the outcome with the community.

We have also changed our adoption process. Here is what to expect with the new process:

At Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York, we’re committed to helping you find your new family member! You'll have a conversation with one of our adoption counselors about your household, lifestyle, and preferences for a pet. This will help us guide you in choosing the perfect pet for you.

Before getting started with the adoption process, take some time to think about what you're looking for in an animal companion — gather the necessary supplies to provide the pet with proper care and be aware some towns and cities have limits on the number of pets per household. If you rent, find out about any pet deposits or monthly fees.

Adoption process

• Browse our website or visit the shelter for available pets.

• Let an adoption counselor know you're interested in adoption. We will gather a little information at this time (have a valid photo ID ready).

• Let our adoption counselor know who you're interested in adopting.

• Have a conversation with our adoption counselor about the pet you're interested in adopting. The counselor may have some other suggestions for a pet that will fit what you are looking for in an animal companion.

• Once you have determined the lucky pet to adopt, you will pay an adoption fee, which includes vaccinations and a spay/neuter surgery to keep your companion healthy. You then can take your new family member home that day! If you can't take your new family member home that day, we do offer a 24-hour adoption hold.