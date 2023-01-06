Finger Lakes SPCA: Dog Oni doesn't need to be an only child

Every week, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Oni.

Oni arrived at the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY with humane law enforcement on Dec. 28. Oni has a beautiful tan and white coat. This happy girl wants nothing more than to snuggle up with someone, and happily follows anyone she comes in contact with.

Oni has been in foster care since she arrived at the shelter. Her foster home reports that she makes a great companion with other dogs and loves to play with other dogs she meets. Oni also does really well with the cats in her foster home; she particularly likes to cuddle up to one of the cats for nap time. Oni's foster home also has young children. Oni just loves to play fetch with the children. We believe that Oni's love language is tennis balls. At night, Oni goes into the children's room and makes sure they are sleeping before Oni gets into her dog bed for the night.

Oni also loves to go for long walks and gladly walks by her foster parents' side. Oni's foster parents report that Oni knows many commands such as "sit," "down," "come," "leave it," "go to bed," "speak" and more. If you are interested in either adopting or fostering Oni, please visit the Fingers Lakes SPCA of CNY today!

Oni would do well with kids, dogs and cats. Oni's forever home should be ready to give her daily exercises, such as a walk around the neighborhood or a game of fetch. Oni's forever home should be ready for lots of cuddle time, as one of Oni's favorite activities is to curl up next to you or in your lap. Her foster home also reports Oni is a big football fan, and will sit in front of the television on Sundays and watch the game.

Shelter news

We are preparing for our kennel renovations that start on Jan. 9. We are very excited about these changes, and can't thank our community enough, as without your support this would not be possible.

If you are interested in learning how to become a foster parent with the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York, please call (315) 253-5841, come down to our shelter or visit our website at flspcaofcny.org