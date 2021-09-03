Finger Lakes SPCA: Don't bank on young Lab mix Azalea being around long

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. I'm not modest, so I will begin by telling you that I am very beautiful! I have the most amazing eyes! They are what my visitors notice first about me. They are bright and blue! I am very energetic and love to go for walks, and otherwise just run and play. I think I could probably use some obedience training. When my people tell me to sit I sit, but only for half a second. And I'm very smart, so I will be able to learn basic commands and much more very quickly. Finally, I have a cool name. I kind of like being named after a flowering shrub! BOL! That means barking out loud!

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. Well, having just raised four puppies, I have quite a lot of experience with babies. I think I might try my paw at being a nanny dog. I'm not sure what the job market is for canine nannies. Maybe one of my shelter people can find out for me. I'm sure they would give me an awesome reference.

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?