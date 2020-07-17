Finger Lakes SPCA: Don't be idle about adopting young cat Caesar

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. I am cute beyond words, for starters. And, just to soothe you, I am very healthy and I intend to stay that way! I know that I have this little hiccup going on — the FIV thing — but please, good people, educate yourselves, check it out with your favorite family veterinarian, and do some reading and research. Oh, almost forgot! I have the most magnificent white whiskers ever. Check 'em out!

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do! So, we all know that I have this FIV. I don't want to hide that fact, and I am upfront about it. I recently read an article that had myths — then pointed out facts. Here is an interesting one. Myth: The FIV virus is a serious threat to other cats, pets, perhaps even humans. Fact: The "F" stands for "Feline" — so it affects only cats. Dogs, other types of pets and humans are not affected. This is a fact! So, bottom line, good people, please take me home!

Q.Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! We, my shelter buddies and I are excited to tell you that we have a rabies clinic in our future! Yes, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, right here at my shelter home. It's gonna look a little different this time because you have to preregister by emailing your and your animal's info to flspca_cny@yahoo.com. My shelter people will make your certificate in advance, which will be ready for you when you arrive. You will stay in your car and one of our good volunteers will come to get you when it's your turn. It will be really simple — wait and see! Anyway, we will go over this info again every week right up until clinic day. If you have any questions, please call my shelter people at (315) 253-5841. They would love to talk with you. Thank you and much love and many licks, Caesar and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

