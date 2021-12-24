Finger Lakes SPCA: Grayson and his brother ready to move on from shelter

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Grayson.

BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray

AGE: 8 months

COMMENTS: Grayson has been with us for a while. As is usually the case he was brought to the shelter, along with his brother Grady, as a stray. He has indicated he is a little weary of waiting and waiting for his new humans to find him.

Grayson (and Grady) are extraordinarily friendly boys. He loves attention, runs right up to visitors to greet them and gets along with the other guys in his condo area. He spends his time outside of his condo making friends and ensuring that everything is in good order!

Grayson has been through the Shelter Spa Treatment! He is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough). He has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative and has been treated for internal/external parasites. He is neutered. He's the full package! He (and Grady) are available for adoption under our Home for the Holidays adoption event. All cats are available for one-half of the regular adoption fee! Please stop by to check him out and make his new year a happy one!

Q. Who is your best friend?

A. There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that my BFF is Grady!! Grady is my brother, we came here together, I love him to pieces and he loves me too. So I am here to tell you that if you might be interested in me, you better check out Grady too. I'm not leaving without him! I think my shelter people would be more than happy to give you a two-fer!

Q. What has been your worst experience?

A. I don't think it's happened yet and hopefully never will. I lose sleep thinking about being separated from my bro ... Grady. I'll make him behave if you would consider giving us a home together.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. So, you may find this strange but here goes. I (and Grady) would be very good at "dog testing." What is that you might ask? Well, one of our shelter people brought Jessie the beagle-hound into our condo room. She was leashed, of course, and she is a very nice girl. The purpose was to see how Jessie reacts to cats. Well, Jessie didn't seem to mind us at all. We walked up to her, made small talk then went on our way. So I/we could be hired on as "dog testers" to see how dogs react to cats in their potential new homes. It could be interesting!

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share with us today?

A. I do!! It's the holiday season and fancy food — lots of it — is on the menu! However, please be careful about what you give your pets! Grapes and raisins, as well as onions and garlic are all extremely harmful foods for cats. Grapes and raisins can cause kidney failure. Meanwhile, onions and garlic can wreak havoc on your fabulous feline's gastrointestinal system and can cause anemia. These are not only interesting facts, but life-saving also! Please pay attention!

Q. There are lots of famous cats out there? If you could meet one, who would that be?

A. While politics are not my thing, there is one politician I would have loved to have met. That would be Stubbs the cat who was mayor of the Alaskan city of Talkeetna for 17 years. He was elected mayor after a write-in campaign by voters who opposed the human candidates. The town's general store was his "mayoral office" and he met with his constituents every day. After hours he would go to a nearby restaurant and drink water with a little catnip in it out of a wine glass. Yes, I would have loved to have met him. Sadly Stubbs passed in 2017. RIP Stubbs.

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do. I know you have heard this before but it is worth repeating. Dogs and cats are not meant to be presents. They are not meant to be gifted and if they don't fit perfectly be returned. We are family! When you come to the shelter to meet me (and Grady!) or any other cat or dog, please think about the long-term. Hopefully we are a 12-15 year commitment. We will love you unconditionally. Please make that a two-way street. Thank you, much love and Merry Christmas. Grayson, Grady and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

