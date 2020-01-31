Finger Lakes SPCA: Handsome cat Chaz hopes you'll give a tripod a chance

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Chaz.
AGE: Guessing 5-6
BREED: Domestic shorthair, black with white
COMMENTS: Our handsome man Chaz arrived at the shelter about four or five weeks ago. He had been injured, probably struck by a car, and there apparently was no owner to take responsibility for him. No worries Chaz — we've got your back!
Upon veterinary examination, it was determined that the best course of action for Chaz was to amputate his injured leg. He came through the surgery in great shape, had a relatively easy recovery and is now actively seeking a new home.
As you can tell by his picture, Chaz is very handsome! He is also a very sweet boy. When he arrived at the shelter he had already been neutered and, unfortunately, declawed. He has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. He has been brought up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough).
The adoption fee for Chaz will be waived — not because he is a "special needs" adoption, but because he is special!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. This is from the bottom of my feline heart! My shelter people are my BFFs. Things could have gone really bad for me, but my people wouldn't have it. They took me in, got vet care for me and now they are helping me find a new home. They are the best and I love them so much. Oh, and I have made the nice veterinarian who helped me my honorary BFF. I love him, too. I hope he knows that.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Given my very slight disability, my options are, unfortunately, limited. What can a three-legged cat do? I suppose I could be a poster cat for special needs felines. I could help people understand that regardless of our minor differences, we still make awesome pets. Try me out!
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. So, I have given up treats for the time being. Because I have only three legs, I need to watch my weight and try to ensure that my weight is distributed evenly. This is going to be a tough one.
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. I'm surprised you are asking. Clearly, for a creature who loves to climb, losing a limb might be the very worst experience. Once, when my people weren't looking, I tried to climb a cat tree. I couldn't quite make it and I had to be rescued. I won't give up, though. I'll keep trying until I reach the top.
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?
A. Quite honestly, I think that travel might be a little bit difficult for me at the moment. I would be willing to try, but not right now. When I make the trip to my new home, I just want to stay there. That will be enough travel for me.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. This may not be interesting to the general public, but it's a fact that anyone interested in adopting me, or any other tripod, should know. FYI! Litter boxes do need to be larger because we can lose our balance and go outside the box. Also, the sides can't be too high, because we need easier access. I have become a wealth of information on the tripod lifestyle.
Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?
A. I do! Good Citizen friends, listen up! If there might be a very small chance that one of you might be interested in adopting me, there are all kinds of resources available on the internet on how to live with a feline tripod, or tripod feline if that suits you better. No matter. Stop by to visit with me and the other awesome cats here. You will fall in love. Thank you and many hugs and licks, Chaz and friends.
