Finger Lakes SPCA: Handsome cat Chaz hopes you'll give a tripod a chance

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Chaz.

AGE: Guessing 5-6

BREED: Domestic shorthair, black with white

COMMENTS: Our handsome man Chaz arrived at the shelter about four or five weeks ago. He had been injured, probably struck by a car, and there apparently was no owner to take responsibility for him. No worries Chaz — we've got your back!

Upon veterinary examination, it was determined that the best course of action for Chaz was to amputate his injured leg. He came through the surgery in great shape, had a relatively easy recovery and is now actively seeking a new home.

As you can tell by his picture, Chaz is very handsome! He is also a very sweet boy. When he arrived at the shelter he had already been neutered and, unfortunately, declawed. He has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. He has been brought up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough).

The adoption fee for Chaz will be waived — not because he is a "special needs" adoption, but because he is special!

Q. Who is your best friend?