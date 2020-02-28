Finger Lakes SPCA: Hound mix Justice wants to run free, but not that free

Justice is fully vaccinated — rabies, distemper, kennel cough. She is heartworm-negative and on monthly preventives, spayed and microchipped. Please stop by to check out this adorable little girl. You will fall in love!

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: Firstly, I need to tell you that I have been here in the shelter for a while. Secondly, I am particular about whom I invite into my inner circle. The sad thing is that as soon as I decide on a BFF, he or she gets adopted and I am left alone again. So I am now into human BFFs, and I have the perfect candidate! She makes my bed nice and comfy for me every day and makes sure I am comfortable and as happy as I can possibly be. Check out my picture. She is my BFF and I love her!

Q: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what's numero uno?

A: Don't mean to sound anxious or anything, but No. 1 on my bucket list is to walk out the front door with my new family, and hopefully it will work this time. My shelter people are really kind and I know they love me so much but there's no place like home — and that's where I want to be. So home is at the top of my bucket list.

Q: If you could meet someone famous who would that be?