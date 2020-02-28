Finger Lakes SPCA: Hound mix Justice wants to run free, but not that free

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Justice.
BREED: Hound mix
AGE: Adult, 6-7 years old
COMMENTS: Our poor Justice has had a rough time. She was adopted a few months back, which was a good thing! But she managed to escape from her new person and we were notified that she had been found wandering miles and miles away from where her person lived. Needless to say, we immediately went to pick her up, brought her back to the safety of the shelter and her person (and we use the term loosely) will never see her again.
Justice initially came to the shelter because her family was unable to give her the time and attention she rightfully deserves. Unfortunately, she spent most of her life in a crate. She deserves better than that. She loves to be with people and loves attention, and her tail is in a constant wag. Besides what Justice loves, she also needs lots of exercise and activity. Being confined to a crate for eight to 10 hours a day is torture for her. She would make an awesome jogging partner, but the potential for curling up on the sofa and watching TV is definitely there.
Justice has told us that she needs a home without other animals, so we are passing on that little bit of information.
Justice is fully vaccinated — rabies, distemper, kennel cough. She is heartworm-negative and on monthly preventives, spayed and microchipped. Please stop by to check out this adorable little girl. You will fall in love!
Q: Who is your best friend?
A: Firstly, I need to tell you that I have been here in the shelter for a while. Secondly, I am particular about whom I invite into my inner circle. The sad thing is that as soon as I decide on a BFF, he or she gets adopted and I am left alone again. So I am now into human BFFs, and I have the perfect candidate! She makes my bed nice and comfy for me every day and makes sure I am comfortable and as happy as I can possibly be. Check out my picture. She is my BFF and I love her!
Q: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what's numero uno?
A: Don't mean to sound anxious or anything, but No. 1 on my bucket list is to walk out the front door with my new family, and hopefully it will work this time. My shelter people are really kind and I know they love me so much but there's no place like home — and that's where I want to be. So home is at the top of my bucket list.
Q: If you could meet someone famous who would that be?
A: Hey — I would love to meet that famous man who sang about hound dogs — you know, "You Ain't Nothing But a Hound Dog." Elvis or something like that. I think he is no longer with us, but he put hound dogs on the charts and I would have loved to meet him.
Q: What has been your best experience?
A: OK! A few weeks ago my shelter people drove me to Syracuse and I was the special guest star of the pet segment on TV! Yes, I got to go inside the studio and meet the nice people, and they were so nice to me. I had an awesome time. I was hoping my new family caught it, but they still haven't shown up. If you missed it, my shelter people put it on our Facebook page — check it out. I was really chill!
Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A: I think I do. I am being called a "hound mix." There are many different hound-type dogs. But hounds are grouped into two categories — sight hounds and scent hounds. Sight hounds are modest and fast dogs, while scent hounds are stronger and harsher. Hounds are dogs that do not enjoy being instructed by others, and even when they agree to do so, they like to know the reason why you are asking them to do that specific thing — something that distinguishes them as very clever dogs. This is what Google has to say, so I guess they are facts!
Q: How would you describe yourself?
A: My shelter people keep telling everyone that I am the sweetest little girl ever. They are correct! I am very nice and enjoy being with people. My tail wags like crazy when someone walks by my kennel. I am a rather petite girl, so I wouldn't take up much room in my new home, nor would I break your dog food budget! I keep my kennel as neat as possible. Overall, I would make an awesome addition to any family that would be lucky enough to adopt me. Is that you?
Q: Do you have any advice for our good Citizen readers?
A: I do! Listen up, good Citizen readers, and please spread the word. February is Spay-Neuter Awareness Month, but my shelter people like to make it an everyday awareness thing! Spaying or neutering your pets is one of the best, if not the very best things you can do for your dogs and cats. Doing so contributes to their good health, good disposition and great "manners," so to speak. So, please — spay and neuter. If you need assistance, we can help you. Call our clinic scheduler at (315) 224-8893 — tell her Justice sent you. Thank you and much love and licks, Justice and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.