Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
This week, we spotlight Justice.
Q: Who is your best friend?
A: Firstly, I need to tell you that I have been here in the shelter for a while. Secondly, I am particular about whom I invite into my inner circle. The sad thing is that as soon as I decide on a BFF, he or she gets adopted and I am left alone again. Last time we spoke, I had made my buddy Loki my BFF. Loki got lucky and went home the other day. I think I'll try Willow. She looks like she could use a BFF.
Q: Do you have a bucket list? And if so, what's numero uno?
A: Don't mean to sound anxious or anything, but No. 1 on my bucket list is to walk out the front door with my new family, and hopefully it will work this time. My shelter people are really kind and I know they love me so much, but there's no place like home — and that's where I want to be. So home is at the top of my bucket list.
Q: If you could meet someone famous who would that be?
A: Hey — I would love to meet that famous man who sang about hound dogs — you know, "you ain't nothing but a hound dog." Elvis, or something like that. I think he is no longer with us, but he put hound dogs on the charts and I would love to have met him.
Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?
A: Well, my shelter people have been wondering what the other part of me is, and they have come up with whippet or greyhound. Actually, whippets are descended from the greyhound. Well, doesn't matter. Perhaps I would like to visit England, which is where the whippet originated. But I would first like to get settled into my new home before I take on any international travel.
Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A: I think I do. I am being called a "hound mix." There are many different hound-type dogs. But hounds are grouped into two categories: sight hounds and scent hounds. Sight hounds are modest and fast dogs, while scent hounds are stronger and harsher. Hounds are dogs that do not enjoy being instructed by others, and even when they agree to do so, they like to know the reason why you are asking them to do that specific thing — something that distinguishes them as very clever dogs. This is what Google has to say, so I guess they are facts!
Q: How would you describe yourself?
A: My shelter people keep telling everyone that I am the sweetest little girl ever. They are correct! I am very nice and enjoy being with people. My tail wags like crazy when someone walks by my kennel. I am a rather petite girl, so I wouldn't take up much room in my new home, nor would I break your dog food budget! I keep my kennel as neat as possible and I am advising my BFF Willow on that. Overall, I would make an awesome addition to any family that would be lucky enough to adopt me. Is that you?
Q: Do you have any advice for our good Citizen readers?
A: I do! So please listen up, good Citizen readers! Please remember that our next free rabies clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16! This clinic will be the last of 2019. This is important — take my word for it. All dogs, cats and ferrets are welcome. Dogs should be on non-retractable leashes and muzzled if necessary, and cats and ferrets in appropriate carriers. Bring proof of prior vaccination if requesting a three-year vaccination certificate. Ferrets receive one-year certificates. Please, please protect your pets and the public! Rabies vaccinate! Oh, one more thing. November is Adopt a Senior Shelter Pet Month. My shelter people said they would waive the adoption fee for my next new and best person! Thank you and love, Justice and friends.