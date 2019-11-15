Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
This week, we spotlight Willow.
Q: Who is your best friend?
A: Well, I have made my shelter girlfriend Topanga my BFF. However, I have a very special volunteer whom I have also made my co-BFF. I won't mention names because I don't want rumors to get started and I really don't want Topanga to find out. Her feelings might be hurt. Well, there's enough of me to go around.
Q: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what's numero uno?
A: My numero uno changes from time to time. You know how we girls are. This week at the top of the list was a chance to run and romp in the snow. I think my shelter people were being a little protective because my time in the play yard was very limited. I'm sure I will get another chance, but I hope it's at my new home! Is that your place?
Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A: I know you've probably heard this before, maybe from my good friend Loki. BTW, my Loki went to his new home last week, and I am so happy for him. Anyway, back to your question. Three of the most famous huskies ever are the Balto, Fritz and Togo team who lead the Great Race of Mercy in 1925. A deadly diphtheria epidemic had taken over the town of Nome, Alaska and these famous dogs led the team that brought the vaccine to save the day. I would have loved to have met any or all of these famous huskies!
Q: If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A: It would make sense that I would want to return to my roots, right? Well, I don't think so. Why don't you ask me where in the world I would least like to visit. I don't want to offend anyone, but except for a quick layover, Siberia might be the last place I would want to visit.
Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A: I do. As you know, part of my breed heritage is Siberian husky. That's pretty obvious. Check me out. So, studies out of the University of Florida suggest that you should enjoy those sloppy husky kisses. BTW, my special volunteer says I am a great kisser. Well, it seems that humans can benefit from the good probiotic effect coming from the saliva. This is a fact! Give it a try!
Q: How would you describe yourself?
A: Well, for starters, I am very beautiful. I mean, really, I am. Please do not rely on the picture. They can be deceiving. But, as they say, looks are only skin deep. I am very smart and I learn quickly. I am also a good kisser — just ask my volunteer! I could go on, but I do not want to appear big-headed. Let's just say that I can satisfy every requirement you might have for a new family member. Check me out!
Q: Do you have any advice for our good Citizen readers?
A: I do! If you haven't put this on your calendar yet, please do it right now! Tomorrow, Saturday, is the final free rabies clinic of 2019! You do not want to miss this clinic, since our next one won't be until mid-spring 2020. There is a slight change up in the time: 10 a.m. to noon. I know you can do it! All dogs, cats and ferrets are very welcome. If your pet has had a previous rabies vaccination, please bring proof of that so a three-year certificate can be issued. Please, good Citizen readers, rabies is serious and deadly stuff! Protect your pets, other people's pets and the public: Rabies vaccinate! Thank you and love, Willow and friends.