Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
This week, we spotlight Loki.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I know you get to ask the questions, but I want to ask: Who is everyone's best friend? That would be my BFF Topanga! Yes, she is still here and still waiting. Where are you, new family? She needs you!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. While we huskies were, and still are known for our sled-pulling abilities, we are also known for being great companion dogs. We are also known for our love of running — just running. So if I could create my dream job, it would be (1) being someone's companion and (2) having a companion who is also a jogger. That would be the ideal job for me.
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. You know what I really, really, really love? I love bully sticks! We seem to have run out of them, so I'm hoping we will get more soon. All of my canine buddies like them, too. They keep us busy when we are not outside running and playing in the yard.
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. Well, I'm not totally sure about this, but I think that I was dumped on a back road late at night. Can you imagine anyone doing that? I think that's what happened to me. The nice dog control man brought me here to my shelter and my people tried to find my owner, but no one came looking for me. That just makes me so sad that someone would do that to me. Yes, that was my worst experience.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. I believe I would have loved to have met the famous Siberian husky Balto. Bet you don't know who he was! He was a famous sled dog who led his team on the final leg of the 1925 serum run to Nome. During this sled run, diphtheria antitoxin was transported from Anchorage, Alaska, to Nenana, Alaska, by train and then the rest of the way by sled. And this is also very cool! There is a statue of Balto in Manhattan's Central Park. And, finally, there was a movie made about Balto. How can you get any more famous than all of that?
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?
A. My breed was originally developed by the Chukchi people of the Chukchi Peninsula in eastern Siberia. From there we made our way to Nome, Alaska, in 1908 for sled dog racing. I guess I might like to travel back to my origins in Siberia. Depending on the weather, it might be a short trip!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do, but I'm not so sure I like it. Did you know that in Norse legend, Loki was a trickster god associated with magic and fire? Over time he became more and more evil, and he was eventually chained to a rock by the other gods. You know, I did have another name before I was abandoned and came here. I wonder what that was? Well, no matter. Loki is my name, but I'm not at all like the original Loki!
Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?
A. I do! My shelter people will be at CNY TomatoFest tomorrow and we want you to stop by to say hello! We will be inside the Genesee Center mall and I am hoping to spend some time there making friends and showing off my handsome self. I believe some of our fab felines will be there also — so don't forget about our Feline Frenzy Adoption Event that is going on right now through Sept. 15! Hope to see you all there. Thank you and love, Loki and friends.