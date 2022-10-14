Finger Lakes SPCA: Husky mix Baylee is a beauty

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Baylee.

BREED: Husky/shepherd mix

AGE: 4 years old

COMMENTS:: Ms. Baylee has been at the shelter for less than a week. She and her sister, Rumble, came to the shelter so that we could help them find a new living situation. They are very sweet girls and really don't want to spend any more time than absolutely necessary here.

Baylee is husky/shepherd mix but looks mostly husky. She has a thick/dense coat that will require regular brushing. Baylee would also like routine exercise. A couple of long walks evert day will help her and her human stay in shape.

Baylee (and Rumble) are fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), they are negative for heartworm disease and on preventives, and they are spayed. They will be microchipped before going to their new homes. They are ready to leave anytime. Please stop by to check them out, fill out an application and give them a new and really forever home!

P.S. There is a wealth of information on the breed available. Please check it out.

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: Without a doubt that would be my sister. Her name is Rumble. I know, that's kind of a funny name, but it suits her. She lives in the condo next to mine. If I don't appeal to you, perhaps she will be a better fit. Ideally, we would like to go home together, but I understand if that can't happen. We are a lot of dog!

Q: How would you describe yourself?

A: Well, for starters, I am very beautiful. Check out my picture. However, to get a really good idea of how beautiful I really am, you need to see me up close and personal. I am also very friendly, I love attention, and I also like other dogs (after introductions of course). I learn quickly and would benefit from at least a short course in obedience training. Check out my Sara for help. Yes — she's mine too! At times my breed is known for being a little stubborn, so you might have to work with me on that. I can also be an escape artist and I hope you might have at least a high enough fence to keep me safe. These are just a few things about me that you might want to know. I'm not complicated — really, I'm not.

Q: Tell us what your ideal family would be.

A: Well, of course I would like a human mother and father. A couple of children would be nice. Perhaps some older children that I could play in the yard with. I would like a family that is interested in exercise. I would make an excellent walking companion. I need at least one to two hours of exercise each day so I can help keep my new family in shape! I am easy to please. I just want a family that will love me forever.

Q: What has been your best experience?

A: My best experience didn't happen to me. Our Athena went home. We all had that best experience!

Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?

A: If I lived in Alaska or Siberia, that would be easy. I would like to be a sled dog. But I would want to pull a sled for short distances only. I am not particularly in favor of long-distance sled races. You know what? Maybe I don't want to have a job at all. I might like to be a couch potato. I think I would be good at that!

Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A: Part of my breed heritage — the husky part — is from Siberia. The Chukchi people of Siberia raised us and we were put to work as sled dogs. We were also companions to the Chukchi. If I were to have the opportunity to visit Siberia, my trip would have to take place during the summer. I understand the winters are long and harsh. I could stay in Auburn to enjoy that! BOL!

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do! In 1925, almost 100 years ago, my husky breed gained widespread fame by saving the city of Nome, Alaska. How did they do that? Well, during a deadly diphtheria epidemic, teams of huskies battled blizzard conditions to relay life-saving vaccine. They traveled over 674 miles to the icebound city and saved hundreds of lives. This is a very interesting fact, and it makes me proud of my husky heritage!

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! We will remind you again, but I want to let you know that my shelter people and the good people at the Cayuga County Health Department are hosting a free rabies clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. That will be held right here at my shelter home. All dogs, cats and ferrets are most welcome. Dogs must be leashed and cats and ferrets must be in appropriate carriers, and only one to a carrier. If you have any questions, please call (315) 253-5841. My humans will be happy to help you. And thank you for vaccinating your pets and keeping them and the public safe. Much love and many licks. Baylee and friends.