Finger Lakes SPCA: Keno, last of his litter without a home, gets along with everyone

A. Well, I have an interesting name! I'm not sure who named me after a casino card game but it's kind of cool.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. Since I am named after a card game, I think that I might try my hand at being a black-jack dealer in Vegas! I hope my new family won't mind moving to Nevada.

Q. Is it true that cats will choose a favorite person?

A. Well, if we cats choose a favorite person I believe it comes down to a matter of communication! Though we are quite often portrayed as aloof and independent nothing could be further from the truth. We like to communicate, and we — at least I — have a special appreciation for people who can make that a two-way street.

Q. There is this controversy about whether humans should let their felines sleep with them. What is your opinion?

A. Well, there are those that say, without question, that there are positives to allowing your cat into your bed each night, including giving both of you a sense of security, emotionally and physically. Having a guest in bed with you also reduces stress as well as brings warmth and comfort. I'm hoping my new human(s) will at least give me a try as a bed buddy!