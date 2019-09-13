Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
This week, we spotlight Kenya:
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I have only been here a week but I got right to work checking out the selection of BFFs. I really need one to teach me the ropes. So, I chose that nice lady dog, Justice. She is an experienced resident and I thought she could show me the ins and outs of shelter life. But, my Justice finally went home the other day so I am now considering Kallie. She's a little Pomeranian girl. I think she needs me more than I need her!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I was really impressed by the dog control guy who brought me here. He was very nice and kind and he even stops around to check on me. I might like to have a job working with dog control. You know, I could ride shotgun and help attract a stray that needed to come in out of the cold. Perhaps I could do a ride-along to see if this type of work would suit me.
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. Well, I try to stay away from treats. I have a very trim figure at the moment and I really want to keep it that way. However, if pressed for an answer, I would have to say that my preference would be something that is homemade. I had one the other day that one of our fans brought in and it was yummy. Had peanut butter in it. Unfortunately it didn't last long enough.
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. Remember what Loki told you last week? Well, same here. I don't think that I just "got lost." Someone would be looking for me by now. I am sad to think and say that my family got tired of me and just turned me loose to fend for myself until my good friend the dog control man picked me up and brought me here. I am thankful for that.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. Sadly, we have just commemorated the events of 9/11. Let me tell you about a really famous dog, Sirius. He is a 2001 World Trade Center hero. He was attached to the Port Authority Police Department and was the only dog to lose his life in the search and rescue efforts following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. He is a true hero and I would have loved to have met him. RIP, Sirius.
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?
A. So, my shelter people have given me an interesting name - Kenya! I understand that Kenya is an extraordinarily beautiful country in east Africa. I actually know someone who has been there. It has awesome game parks, beautiful ocean views, etc. I think I might like to visit Kenya once I am settled into my new home. If that's not possible, maybe Ithaca would be a possibility? That's a little closer and a lot less expensive.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. Here's an interesting tidbit for you. Lady was a Pomeranian puppy and she is one of three dogs to survive the sinking of the Titanic. Sadly there were eight that didn't make it. Lady was owned by Margaret Hays and she survived the sinking because crew members allowed her owner to get into a lifeboat with the blanket-wrapped puppy. Because they assumed Lady was a human baby, she survived the disaster. Truth!
Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?
A. I do! Our fall fundraiser, Howl-O-Ween, is coming up soon. It will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Austin Park in Skaneateles. This is going to be an awesomely fun event and you do not want to miss it. If you are interested in participating as a vendor, sponsor or participant, please go to my shelter's website, www.flspcaofcny.org, and check out all of the information. There will be fun activities for kids, a walk, food and lots more. If you get lucky, you might even meet me or some of my fellow canines there. Thank you and love, Kenya and friends.