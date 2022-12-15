Finger Lakes SPCA: Kitten Elsa was almost frozen when found

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Elsa.

BREED: Domestic shorthair

AGE: 2 months

ARRIVAL: Dec. 2, 2022

HISTORY WITH DOGS: Positive

HISTORY WITH CATS: Positive

HISTORY WITH CHILDREN: Positive

Elsa and her siblings arrived at the shelter when a good Samaritan found the litter of kittens under a porch. Elsa and her siblings are looking for a home for the holidays.

Elsa and her siblings are looking for a fur-ever home where they can grow up, and learn how to be cats.

Make sure you stop by the shelter to meet Elsa and her siblings, and don't forget to look at all the other cats and dogs looking for a home this holiday season.

Shelter news

We would like to thank everyone for coming out to the Fingerlakes Mall this past weekend and supporting us through the pancake breakfast.

