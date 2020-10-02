Finger Lakes SPCA: Kitten Keno willing to work for treats

Q. Who is your best friend?



A. I have made all of my Shelter people my BFFs. They work hard to keep us clean, fed and watered. If we are sick they take us to our veterinarian and make sure we get our medicine on time. They give us toys to play with and sometimes they play with the toys too! That's fun. They spend time with us and tell us that they love us and to not worry - that we will find a home soon. Shelter people are special and we love them.

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. Let me turn that question around for you and tell you where I would not want to visit. I think that Washington, DC might be a tricky place to navigate right now - for obvious reasons. We Shelter felines are apolitical but we hear things. We would rather wait until the dust settles - then I think our nation's capital would be an awesome place to visit. I think there might even be a cat cafe there!

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. A good description of me would be rather premature because I am still a baby and developing. However, I can tell you what I am like at this very moment. I am cute and little. I am learning about keeping my room clean and orderly - that has been a challenge at times. I love people and get really excited when visitors come into my condo area. I always know when someone is coming because the "out" cats start dancing and jumping around. I would like to say that as I mature my extraordinary intelligence will become apparent. That's it in a nutshell. Why don't you adopt me so that you can see what the final product is??

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. You know, I don't know why those other guys get their knickers all twisted about this question. I think it's a perfectly reasonable thing to ask. Right off the top of my whiskers I can think of a lot of jobs. One thing I would like to try my paws at would be a PR cat for this SPCA. I think it would be a fun and rewarding job. I'll have to talk to the powers that be to see what kind of treats they might offer for a salary. I wouldn't come cheap!

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do! I believe that we felines are misunderstood in many ways so let me help you out here. Did you know that when a cat hisses, he or she does so out of fear and not anger or aggression? Hissing is a defense mechanism for us and when we become accustomed to the new person or situation the hissing behavior eventually goes away. So, when you see one of us hiss, please don't think we are being ugly - we are just scared.

Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do. In case you missed it, last Monday, September 28, was World Rabies Day. It is a day on which everyone is asked to learn more about the dreaded disease and to ensure that their pets (dogs, cats, ferrets) are all rabies vaccinated and that their immunizations are kept up to date. My Shelter people are working on scheduling a date for the next free rabies clinic. Check back here for that announcement - and please keep the public and your pets safe. Rabies vaccinate!! Thank you and love, licks and purrs. Keno and friends.