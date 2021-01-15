Finger Lakes SPCA: Kitten Simba still can't wait to be adopted

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. Well, I think I would like to visit the beautiful continent of Africa. You know, I am named after Simba (Swahili for "lion"), from "The Lion King," and he lived in a place called the Pride Lands, which is in Africa. I think that might be a made-up place, but it wouldn't hurt to go on a safari and try to find it. I might be gone for awhile.

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. I am very cute for starters. I am intense — check out that gaze. Well, you can't really see the gaze in this picture. I think I was playing hard-to-get when my bud Chris was trying to take my picture. Anyway, I am intensely lovable. I am very fond of people and I do get along with my roommates. I am also a neat and clean kind of guy. I try to keep my room as neat as possible. Finally, I am working on being regal. It's the right thing to do since I am named after a king.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?