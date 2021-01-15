Finger Lakes SPCA: Kitten Simba still can't wait to be adopted

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Simba.
AGE: Guessing 9 months old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, orange tabby
COMMENTS: We interviewed Simba several months ago. We are updating his interview here.
Simba and his littermates came to the shelter as tiny kittens. They were all in need of some intensive care, which they certainly got, and have been looking for their new homes ever since. They are all very sweet and would love just a little bit of extra room in which to run and play.
Simba has been brought up to date on his vaccinations (feline kennel cough, rabies, distemper). He has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. He was recently neutered. Simba is good to go whenever his new family finds him. If you are looking to give a second chance to a very sweet older kitten, Simba would be a perfect choice. Stop by to check him out!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. That doesn't take much thought! My BFF is my brother and roommate, Grayson. He came here with me — along with our other siblings — after we were abandoned. Grayson and I roomed together, so we have a special bond. The good news for me is that my Grayson got to go home. The sad news for me is that I miss him like crazy and I am now searching for a new BFF.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. Well, I think I would like to visit the beautiful continent of Africa. You know, I am named after Simba (Swahili for "lion"), from "The Lion King," and he lived in a place called the Pride Lands, which is in Africa. I think that might be a made-up place, but it wouldn't hurt to go on a safari and try to find it. I might be gone for awhile.
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. I am very cute for starters. I am intense — check out that gaze. Well, you can't really see the gaze in this picture. I think I was playing hard-to-get when my bud Chris was trying to take my picture. Anyway, I am intensely lovable. I am very fond of people and I do get along with my roommates. I am also a neat and clean kind of guy. I try to keep my room as neat as possible. Finally, I am working on being regal. It's the right thing to do since I am named after a king.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Here we go again. I know that a number of felines have asked you to cease and desist with this question, but yet you persist. I don't want a job. Well, I have a job and that's being cute and irresistible. Doesn't do much to pay the rent and other kinds of things, but it might get me a new home. Please ask your readers if they have any suggestions for a replacement for this question. We are all tired of it!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! Last time we spoke, I told you about Merlin — the cat with the loudest purr on record. I also told you that we cats have the power to sometimes heal ourselves by purring. This is true. A domestic cat's purr has a frequency of between 25 and 150 hertz, which happens to be the frequency at which muscles and bones best grow and repair. I believe this is a real fact. I read it in The Purrington Post!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. So my fellow felines and I put our heads together and decided that the best advice we can give you is the following. Please, good Citizen readers! Wear a mask and please wear it properly! You must do this for everyone's sake. My shelter people wear masks all day long! Do they like it? Not particularly, but they do it because they respect others and themselves. Oh, while you're at it, please do the social distancing and handwashing! We want you to stay healthy! Much love and many purrs! Simba and friends.
