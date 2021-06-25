Finger Lakes SPCA: Kittens Ash and Archie an A+ duo

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Ash and Archie.
AGE: 3 months
BREED: Domestic shorthair, black
COMMENTS: Ash and Archie came to the shelter as stray surrenders. They were found by a kind person and have been with us for a short time. They are more than ready to move on.
They are the most fun kittens! They are full of life and provide endless hours of entertainment for visitors and staff. They recently acquired a hammock in their condo and love to jump in and out of it, swing in it and otherwise just have fun. They are friendly and love attention.
Ash and Archie have been tested for FIV/FeLV and are negative. They are up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. They are not yet spayed or neutered.
Ash and Archie are a special adoption! They don't want to be separated, so they are available as a two-for-one adoption fee. Their condo is in the lobby. Please stop by to visit with them. Give them a second chance!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. That's a no-brainer! We are, and always will be, each other's BFF. We have been together all of our short lives and really hope that we can continue that. Our good shelter people are hoping they can help that along by making us a "two-fer" — you know, two for one. We will be so sad if that doesn't happen.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. After a bit of research we discovered a place called Cat Island, which is in the Bahamas. Cat Island may have gotten its name from a notorious pirate named Arthur Catt. On the other hand, there is some evidence that the island was flooded with feral cats when the first colonists arrived. There aren't many ferals there today, but many residents would like there to be more cats as a means of boosting tourism. Perhaps we could visit Cat Island and get hired as the official island cats!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. We do! We all know the stuff about black cats being bad luck. Well, that's just not the case. The truth is that we black cats can amp up your good luck and improve your wallet, too! Historically, sailors brought cats aboard ships to be mousers. But British sailors believed a black cat would bring the ship good luck and ensure a safe return home. On the other hand, the pirates believed that a black cat walking toward you was bad luck, a black cat walking away from you was good luck and if a cat boarded the ship then jumped off, that meant the ship was going to sink. We think we'll stay away from ships!
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. We are very cute. Well, allow us to change that. We are absolutely adorable! We are also full of fun. We entertain our shelter people all day long. We do funny things and when we both jump into the hammock they put up for us and rock away — well, that really gets them going. We would love to provide 24/7 entertainment to our new family!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. If you have been reading and paying attention, we would like jobs as tourism promoters. It doesn't necessarily have to be on Cat Island. It could be any place that has a cat-themed name or cat cafés and the like. Something easy and not too strenuous. However, we would rather swing in our hammock most of the day. We hope our shelter people let us take our hammock home with us.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. We have talked it over and agree that we would like to meet Blackie the Millionaire Cat! Blackie was the lucky cat who got $12.5 million when his very wealthy owner died. His owner was a British antique dealer named Ben Rea. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it) Ben had a falling out with his family and refused to give them anything in his will. So, Mr. Rea left his fortune to his cat which, was to be distributed to animal charities and ensure the continued good care of Blackie. What a nice gesture!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. Well, yes we do. As you may or may not know, June is Adopt-a-Cat Month. In honor of this special month, my shelter people are having an awesome adoption promotion. All cats that are 6 months or older are available for half of the regular adoption fee! Yes! Do you realize what a deal that is? It includes spay or neuter surgery, all testing, vaccinations and all treatments. There is still time to take advantage of this special, so don't wait! And, don't forget, we (Ash and Archie) are a "two-fer!" Thank you for reading, and much love and many licks and purrs, Ash and Archie.
