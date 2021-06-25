Finger Lakes SPCA: Kittens Ash and Archie an A+ duo

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. If you have been reading and paying attention, we would like jobs as tourism promoters. It doesn't necessarily have to be on Cat Island. It could be any place that has a cat-themed name or cat cafés and the like. Something easy and not too strenuous. However, we would rather swing in our hammock most of the day. We hope our shelter people let us take our hammock home with us.

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. We have talked it over and agree that we would like to meet Blackie the Millionaire Cat! Blackie was the lucky cat who got $12.5 million when his very wealthy owner died. His owner was a British antique dealer named Ben Rea. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it) Ben had a falling out with his family and refused to give them anything in his will. So, Mr. Rea left his fortune to his cat which, was to be distributed to animal charities and ensure the continued good care of Blackie. What a nice gesture!

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?