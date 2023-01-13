Finger Lakes SPCA: Kitty Brandy eventually comes out of her (tortoise) shell

Every week, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Brandy.

Brandy arrived at the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY on July 12. This beautiful tortoiseshell kitty loves to spend her time watching the birds. She may be a little aloof at first, but with a little patience, she is quite the purr machine. Brandy loves her hiding spaces where she can observe everything going on around her. She really enjoys interactive play with wand toys or searching out tasty treats we leave around her suite. This little kitty is quite the charmer!

Brandy would love a home that is willing to be patient with her, as she needs time to warm up when meeting new people. She loves to play once she gets to know you, and did we mention she loves to play fun games? Her favorite game is leaving treats around her space that she can seek out.

Shelter news

We are well on our way to our kennel renovations that started on Jan. 9. We are very excited about these changes and can't thank our community enough, as without your support this would not be possible.

We have also begun renovations to have a space for a meet-and-greet room. This space will be used for potential adopters to meet our cats and dogs up for adoption. It's an exciting time here at the shelter. Make sure you stop by to see all these wonderful changes.

If you are interested in learning how to become a foster parent with the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, please call (315) 253-5841, come down to our shelter or visit our website at flspcaofcny.org