Every week, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Bauer.

Bauer arrived at the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY on March 1. He is a 3-year-old, Labrador retriever/Australian shepherd mix. Bauer enjoys dry and/or wet food, but most of all, he loves to snack on treats of all kinds! Bauer did not previously live with other animals but enjoys his time running around outside with other dogs. Bauer is bounding with playful energy! This sweet boy is always ready for one-on-one attention or to explore and entertain himself! During playtime, Bauer’s leaping skills really shine when he is enjoying a game of fetch with a ball-launcher or a flying disc toy! Bauer loves being outdoors, whether it is going for a walk or spending the weekend on a camping trip! If interested in meeting Bauer, please visit or call the shelter at (315) 253-5841.

Shelter news

We welcome the community to join us for our open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6! Our team will be showing off all the recent shelter updates and changes, as well as the new blueprints for our upcoming expansion project!

“I’m excited to share our new vision for a reimagined shelter,” said Nick Lapresi, the new executive director who took over the shelter in October. “It’s something that not only benefits animals, but the entire community. We’re making a greater impact in the community than ever before.”

Join us as our new team features highlights of the animals available for adoption, presentations of our services and upcoming projects, and staff-led tours of the shelter! During the event, community members will also be able to learn about volunteer and foster opportunities! All are welcome to join us for this free event! (Note: Pets are not allowed, and light refreshments will be served.)

“The shelter has changed drastically in only a few short months,” said Anastasia Zygarowicz, president of the shelter's board of directors. “We wanted to create an event that showed off all of these changes and also a place to answer questions, especially if you are looking to get involved. With so many animal lovers in the community, we are hoping this event attracts new volunteers and supporters of the shelter.”