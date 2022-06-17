Finger Lakes SPCA: Lab mix Morgan was found in Skaneateles

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Morgan.

AGE: 2-3 years

BREED: Lab mix

COMMENTS: Morgan arrived at the shelter last December. He came in courtesy of the Skaneateles dog control officer. No one claimed this incredibly handsome gent, which certainly baffles us. Not only is he handsome but he is very smart and learns very quickly.

Morgan has been through the SST (Shelter Spa Treatment). He has been tested for heartworm disease, is negative and is on monthly preventives. He has been treated for both internal and external parasites. Morgan is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough/parvo virus), and he is neutered and microchipped.

Morgan is looking for a home where he can be "top dog" in his kingdom. He wants to be an only child with no competition from other dogs (or cats). Morgan would do well with older children and teenagers. He needs routine exercise to keep him in shape and happy. He would be a perfect walking partner.

Morgan's trainer (Sara) is offering a free consultation to the lucky family that adopts Morgan and will follow up with half-price training sessions if desired

Morgan's bags are packed! He's ready to leave! What are you waiting for? Stop by to check him out.

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: That would be my Sara! Yes, she's mine! I'm sure you know who she is by now. She is this awesome human who comes here to my shelter to teach us good behaviors and a whole lot of other good stuff. After Sara, I would say that Athena is my second BFF. Someone, please adopt Athena! She is such a good girl. We are plotting a hunger strike if Athena doesn't go home. That will get your attention! But I think Gyro will sneak some food; he's like that. BOL!

Q:What is your favorite toy?

A: My favorite toy is not really a toy. My favorite leisure time activity is the pool! I got to jump in and out of it several times the other day when I was in the play yard. It's especially fun on very warm days. My Sara bought us a new one. She's awesome! Check out the video on our shelter Facebook page of all of us taking a dip!

Q: What has been your worst experience?

A: I had a home; then I didn't have it. How does that work? I thought homes were forever. I was wrong. We all were.

Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?

A: I want to be Sara's assistant. That way I get to spend a lot of time with her. I don't care if she doesn't pay me. A few bones would be nice though.

Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A: Well, I Googled "where is the most dog friendly place in the world?" The No. 1 answer is Tel Aviv, Israel! That city boasts that it has everything you could want if you are a dog or dog family. There are dog pools, dog parks, dog movie theaters and so much I don't have enough space to tell you about all of them. Now, the trick will be to convince my new family to visit Tel Aviv. I hope they are reading this!

Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A: Let me tell you about Zorba! According to the Guinness World Records Zorba was a mastiff and is the world's overall largest dog ever. Zorba weighed 343 pounds at his peak and measured over 8 feet from his nose to his tail. He has been described as being about the size of a small donkey. I would have loved to have met the magnificent Zorba!

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do and as long as I told you about Zorba, let me tell you about Milly. According to the Guinness World Records, the smallest dog ever recorded was Miracle Milly, the chihuahua. Milly was born in 2011, measured 3.8 inches tall and weighed in at one pound. I think that's a pretty interesting fact and I hope you do too.

Q:Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! Please, good Citizen readers! Please do not leave your pups in your car — not only on hot days — but ever! Do you know how hot the interior of your vehicle can become in a very short time? No, I didn't think so. When it's 70 degrees outside, within 10 minutes the temperature in your car can increase to 89 degrees and within a half hour it can become 104 degrees. That can be lethal. Please leave your BFFs at home where they will be safe. I thank you beyond words. Much love and many licks, Morgan and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

