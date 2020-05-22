Finger Lakes SPCA: No face mask for young cat Micah

A: Well, I can honestly say I have many BFFs. They are all the fine felines that were abandoned and came here to our shelter home with me. We spent the longest time trying to figure out how someone could just walk away from us. We aren't angry and we don't hold grudges. Cats aren't like that. But we are sad. Anyway, I have lots of BFFs, so let's move on to the next question, please.

Q: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what's numero uno?

A: I don't have the typical bucket list, but if I did this is what would be numero uno. And I believe that all of my shelter friends would agree. We know this won't happen anytime soon, but we want the world to get back to some kind of crazy normal, where people aren't sick anymore and if they are, they get better. That people are respectful of each other and that they treat every animal with respect. I don't think that animals know the meaning of "disrespect." I wish humans didn't, either. Thank you for asking.

Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?