Finger Lakes SPCA: Noah eager to find 'furever' home

This week we spotlight Noah!

BREED: Mix

AGE: 2 years

ARRIVAL: Oct. 20, 2021

Noah the "teddy bear" found his way to us at the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY just over a year ago. He is always looking to play with or relax next to (or in the lap of) a buddy. Empathetic and kind, obedient and loyal, Noah is a prime example of what we all mean when we say that canis lupus familiaris, or dogs, are “man’s best friends.” His favorite seasons are autumn, when the air begins to chill and the leaves change hues before tumbling to the ground, and winter, since he absolutely loves the snow, despite his short-haired coat. Noah is strong and enjoys getting exercise, which is an important part of his daily routine. Whether tossing a tennis ball or going on a walkabout, Noah will remain at your pace as long as he receives the right amount of care and attention. Noah is unpretentious and doesn’t require any fancy bedding or toys; just unconditional love, support and affection from his new family.

If you and yours are interested in either adopting or fostering Noah, visit the Fingers Lakes SPCA of CNY today!

Noah’s "furever" home: Like all dogs, Noah requires a family that respects and understands him and his needs. As previously stated, Noah requires unconditional love and understanding as well as a healthy daily routine, which ought to include properly portioned meals and regular exercise. His future family will respect how strong he is and is capable and willing to support him with adequate behavioral reinforcement and training. If you think you and yours can provide Noah with his "furever" home, stop by our animal wellness shelter and meet Noah today!

Shelter ews: The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY is excited to announce dog adoptions at our shelter are now 50% off until the new year! This holiday season is the perfect time to add a new family member to your household. Now is the perfect time to continue supporting the homeless animals in your Finger Lakes community. We need your help in finding our furry friends a home this holiday season,

Starting the second week of January we will begin renovations on our existing kennel infrastructure for any future dogs in need. We are in need of foster parents for the current dogs in our care. If you are interested in fostering, please call (315) 253-5841 or come down to the shelter.

One of our shelter’s primary needs is not only volunteer work or supplies but readily available foster families. If you are interested in either adoption or foster care, or in donating directly to us, please visit our website: flspcaofcny.org, or stop by the shelter today.