Toby arrived at the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY on March 9. He is a mixed breed, 3-year-old, medium sized canine. Toby enjoys dry food and will sit politely if you offer him a tasty snack like Milk-Bones or Pup-Peroni! Toby previously lived with another dog and has spent time with children, too. Toby’s fun-loving personality is best seen when he is outside playing fetch or tug! Toby loves to snuggle on the couch, as he is the perfect size to crawl up in your lap for some extra one-on-one time! Prior to Toby’s arrival at the shelter, he broke one of his front legs. Since then, it has healed and does not slow him down during leash walks or playtime in our yard. If interested in meeting Toby, please visit or call the shelter at (315) 253-5841.

Shelter news

We welcome the community to join us for our open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6! Our team will be showing off all the recent shelter updates and changes, as well as the new blueprints for our upcoming expansion project!

Some of the dogs and cats have even prepared special paintings for a Silent Auction. You will have the chance to take home one-of-a-kind shelter pet art!

“I’m excited to share our new vision for a reimagined shelter,” said Nick Lapresi, the new executive director who took over the shelter in October. “It’s something that not only benefits animals, but the entire community. We’re making a greater impact in the community than ever before.”

Join us as our new team features highlights of the animals available for adoption, presentations of our services and upcoming projects, and staff-led tours of the shelter! During the event, community members will also be able to learn about volunteer and foster opportunities! All are welcome to join us for this free event, sponsored by Auburn Party Rental! (Note: Pets are not allowed, and light refreshments will be served.)

“The shelter has changed drastically in only a few short months,” said Anastasia Zygarowicz, president of the shelter's board of directors. “We wanted to create an event that showed off all of these changes and also a place to answer questions, especially if you are looking to get involved. With so many animal lovers in the community, we are hoping this event attracts new volunteers and supporters of the shelter.”