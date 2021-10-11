Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY: Addressing animal cruelty creates healthier communities

Children are curious by nature, and they are also very susceptible to peer pressure. Sometimes a child may target an animal because of physical or emotional abuse against them, and they misplace the hostility associated with their own abuse onto an animal. They can also be reacting to stressors from a variety of sources: home life, bullying, lack of acceptance from peers, etc. Histories of childhood animal abuse have also been shown to be related to the increased use of psychological abuse and sexual coercion in intimate relationships as well. ("Family Influences & Adolescent Outcomes," Henry and Sanders 2007).

Crimes against animals and human abuse, whether it is against children, spouses, intimate partners or the elderly, many times go hand in hand. Sadly, the pattern of abuse can and does get passed down through generations as a behavior that is tolerated. Signs of animal abuse in a household are also red flags that others in the home may not be safe. Investigators do not necessarily need a smoking gun to immediately prove the animal abuse; rather, looking for peripheral crimes can lead to discovering and proving it. The abusers often abuse an animal in the home, as the animal is powerless, and then they later target a spouse, partner or a child. Animal abusers many times exploit the emotional connection a family member has with an animal for power and control, as well as a tool to keep the abuse a secret. At times, abusers also hold the animal hostage as means to keep their partner or family member from leaving the situation, or to force them into silence. As of July 2006 in New York state, when an order of protection is issued, a companion animal may be placed on that order to protect it as well as the person. In a 1998 study, 71% of the partners had killed, harmed or threatened an animal and 32% of the children in the study had harmed or killed an animal. Of the women in domestic violence situations, up to 48% of them did not leave the situation. Over 75% of the incidents of animal abuse and domestic violence occurred in the presence of women and children. Research has also proven that batterers who abuse pets often use more forms of violence, and are more dangerous (Ascione, 1998).