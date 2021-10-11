Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY: Addressing animal cruelty creates healthier communities

“Animal cruelty is more than just a legal issue, it’s a community issue. If you improve animal welfare in a community, you improve public safety for everyone.” — Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake
According to the FBI, animal cruelty is a “bridge or indicator crime," meaning it can and often does lead to a variety of other crimes. Animal cruelty is proven to have a direct link to domestic violence as well ("The Cycle of Violence," Phil Arkow, 2014). Animal abuse at an early age is also a proven indicator of future violence, and many of the world's serial killers engaged in the torturing or killing of animals prior to escalating to crimes against humans. When serial killers are interviewed by law enforcement or mental health professionals, documentation proves that nearly all had abused animals at one time or another, mostly when they were young (DOJ). Currently, the United States has 4.25% of the world's population, and yet we have over 67% of the world's serial killers!
Why do people abuse animals?
People often lack the ability to empathize, or they do not have the necessary coping skills that many times result in anger taken out on an animal. They may have experienced socialization or desensitization to abuse, poor impulse control or a personality disorder. Some believe that their abuse of animals is justified to satisfy their need for power or control; animal abusers themselves may have been abused as well.
Why might children abuse animals?
Children are curious by nature, and they are also very susceptible to peer pressure. Sometimes a child may target an animal because of physical or emotional abuse against them, and they misplace the hostility associated with their own abuse onto an animal. They can also be reacting to stressors from a variety of sources: home life, bullying, lack of acceptance from peers, etc. Histories of childhood animal abuse have also been shown to be related to the increased use of psychological abuse and sexual coercion in intimate relationships as well. ("Family Influences & Adolescent Outcomes," Henry and Sanders 2007).
Intimate partner, child or elder abuse
Crimes against animals and human abuse, whether it is against children, spouses, intimate partners or the elderly, many times go hand in hand. Sadly, the pattern of abuse can and does get passed down through generations as a behavior that is tolerated. Signs of animal abuse in a household are also red flags that others in the home may not be safe. Investigators do not necessarily need a smoking gun to immediately prove the animal abuse; rather, looking for peripheral crimes can lead to discovering and proving it. The abusers often abuse an animal in the home, as the animal is powerless, and then they later target a spouse, partner or a child. Animal abusers many times exploit the emotional connection a family member has with an animal for power and control, as well as a tool to keep the abuse a secret. At times, abusers also hold the animal hostage as means to keep their partner or family member from leaving the situation, or to force them into silence. As of July 2006 in New York state, when an order of protection is issued, a companion animal may be placed on that order to protect it as well as the person. In a 1998 study, 71% of the partners had killed, harmed or threatened an animal and 32% of the children in the study had harmed or killed an animal. Of the women in domestic violence situations, up to 48% of them did not leave the situation. Over 75% of the incidents of animal abuse and domestic violence occurred in the presence of women and children. Research has also proven that batterers who abuse pets often use more forms of violence, and are more dangerous (Ascione, 1998).
Who commits the most animal abuse?
Men are far and away more often the abuser of animals. These same abusers are five times more likely to be arrested for violence against humans, four times more likely to be arrested for property crimes and three times more likely to be arrested for property or disorderly conduct crimes. Additionally, 43% of the school shooters in the U.S. were known to have abused animals (HSUS, 2021).
In a 2008 study by the Chicago Police Department of 332 documented animal cruelty offenses:
- 70% of the suspects had been arrested for other felonies
- 86% had numerous arrests
- 70% had narcotics arrests
- 67% had been arrested for assault/battery
- 27% had gun arrests
- 13% had sex crime arrest
- 59% were gang members
In our community and county, we are not immune to domestic violence as our police agencies field numerous complaints for this issue on a weekly basis. Since early 2020, the Finger Lakes SPCA has seen a significant uptick in animal cruelty cases throughout the county. When networking with other agencies, we discover many of the individuals we interviewed have also been the subject of other complaints or crimes they have been involved in, e.g. endangering the welfare of a child, drug offenses, etc. Additionally, we have also seen an increase in the abandonment of animals, a nationwide trend during COVID-19, especially with cats.
There are a number of programs in place to help the victims of domestic violence. If you know of someone being abused, speak up! Call 911 for an emergency situation, or reach out to the variety of programs that are available:
- Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca: (315) 255-1703
- Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource and Child Advocacy Center: (315) 253-9795
- Cayuga County Mental Health: (315) 253-0341
All are wonderful resources for help, or dial 211. If you see something, say something! If you witness animal cruelty, call 911 or our animal cruelty reporting line at (315) 707-8147. Remember, it only takes a little time to just be kind.
Thomas W. Adessa is a humane law enforcement officer with the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY at 41 York St. in Auburn. Portions of the information in this column were derived from a 2014 lecture by animal welfare speaker Phil Arkow and DOJ crime data. For more information, visit flspcaofcny.org or call (315) 253-5841.