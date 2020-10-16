Finger Lakes SPCA: Older chihuahua needs home after owner's death

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight xxxx.

AGE: 9-year-old (senior)

BREED: Chihuahua

COMMENTS: Willow came to the shelter just about a week ago. Unfortunately her human passed away and there was no one who was able to take her in. We are more than happy to have Willow with us and we hope that her stay will be as short as possible.

Willow is a senior gal but you would never guess it. She has a lot of energy, loves to run and play in the yard, and loves to go for leash walks. She also likes short "time out" periods and likes to snuggle down into her bed. Willow loves people, she's good with cats and other dogs, and is your all-round awesome pup.

Willow is up-to-date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), she is negative for heart worm disease and she is spayed. She will be microchipped before she goes home. Please stop by to check her out!

