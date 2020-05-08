Finger Lakes SPCA: Ozzy looking for a BFF

Q: What has been your worst experience?

A: Once again, as with many if not most of my feline friends, I was abandoned by a human who really didn't care about me. It's tough to realize that the person(s) who you thought loved you really didn't. But, as with most experiences, you get through it, you learn and you grow and you hope that your next human will love you more than anything in the whole world.

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do — and I am a bit sheepish about this. Did you know that orange tabby cats are known for our healthy appetites? This is true. We love to eat and, to put it kindly, we tend to be somewhat large. So if you can't resist me and bring me into your family you will need to monitor my eating habits and my weight and ensure that it stays at a healthy level. I, for one, do not want to suffer from diabetes or joint damage. Thank you in advance to paying attention!

Q: How would you describe yourself?