Finger Lakes SPCA: Ozzy looking for a BFF

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Ozzy.
AGE: 2 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, orange tabby
COMMENTS: Handsome Ozzy arrived at the shelter in mid-February. He hasn't been with us all that long but he would be really happy if he didn't have to spend any more time than necessary here.
Ozzy was a stray who was picked up by a good samaritan and brought to the shelter. It was pretty cold in mid-February and we could tell he was happy to be warm and have some comfy blankets to sleep on. Since arriving, Ozzy has gone through our Shelter Spa Treatment! He has been tested for FIV/FeLV and he is negative. He has been brought up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), he's been de-wormed and treated for whatever other parasites he had.
Ozzy is a very friendly guy! He gets along very well with the other guys in his condo area, he loves visitors and would love to find a warm lap to spend his spare time on. If interested in meeting Ozzy, please visit our website, www.flspcaofcny.org, fill out our adoption application and return by email (flspca_cny@yahoo.com), fax (315) 282-2387 or bring to the shelter. After review an appointment will be scheduled for a "meet and greet" with Ozzy.
Q: Who is your best friend?
A: Remember that little cutie that you interviewed last week? Her name is Daria. Well, as she told you she has eyes only for Dylan. What she doesn't know is that I only have eyes for her! Yes! From my condo in the boy's room I can see her in the girls' room and I have been trying to make eye contact with her for weeks. Not happening because she only looks at Dylan. Well, I can keep trying. I really would like to make her my BFF but she has to cooperate.
Q: Do you have a bucket list and if so, what's numero uno?
A. I really need a BFF and getting one is numero uno on my bucket list. Having a BFF helps a cat get through the day — especially these days that seem to be so long. We can share experiences and meow about things. That helps pass the time.
Q: If you could meet someone famous who would that be?
A: Well, I would have liked to have met Stubbs! Who is Stubbs, you might ask. Stubbs was a ginger cat who served as the honorary mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska. The town has no human mayor and Stubbs was offered the job in hopes of attracting tourists. Stubbs was so successful that he kept his job for nearly 20 years. Best of all, Stubbs was given a catnip-infused cocktail out of a wineglass every afternoon at a local restaurant. Yes, I would have liked to have met Stubbs and shared a drink or two with him.
Q: What has been your worst experience?
A: Once again, as with many if not most of my feline friends, I was abandoned by a human who really didn't care about me. It's tough to realize that the person(s) who you thought loved you really didn't. But, as with most experiences, you get through it, you learn and you grow and you hope that your next human will love you more than anything in the whole world.
Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A: I do — and I am a bit sheepish about this. Did you know that orange tabby cats are known for our healthy appetites? This is true. We love to eat and, to put it kindly, we tend to be somewhat large. So if you can't resist me and bring me into your family you will need to monitor my eating habits and my weight and ensure that it stays at a healthy level. I, for one, do not want to suffer from diabetes or joint damage. Thank you in advance to paying attention!
Q: How would you describe yourself?
A: My shelter people say I am a very friendly guy! I get along well with my fellow felines, which is a very important trait if I am going to join a family that has another cat. I also like people a lot! I like to hug and do so enthusiastically. I live in a condo and I keep it very neat and tidy and I always use my litter box. Oh — I also like toys. One of my favorites is in my picture. I hope I am able to take it home with me. What else would you like to know?
Q: Do you have any advice for our good Citizen readers?
A: No, I wish I did but I really don't. I could tell you, once again, to continue to wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands, don't touch your face, etc. But our good Citizen readers already know all of that and I'm sure they are religiously adhering to all of the advice given by our medical experts. Thank you all for doing that! Oh, here's something! Flea and tick season is upon us. Please check in with your family veterinarian and get the appropriate preventives for heart worm disease, fleas and ticks. We all thank you for doing that for your fur-friends.
Love and licks, Ozzy and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
