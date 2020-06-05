Finger Lakes SPCA: Petunia would like to see a cat cafe in Auburn

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Petunia.
BREED: Domestic shorthair, brown tiger
AGE: 1 1/2 to 2 years old
COMMENTS: Petunia — aka "Tunie" — came to the shelter in mid-2019. She needed a home and we were happy to oblige. She was shy at first, but she has blossomed and is now a social butterfly.
Petunia is a very sweet and lovable girl. She loves attention, gets along well with her roommates and she gets to spend most of her time out and about in her condo area. When she does spend time in her own private space, she keeps it neat and tidy. She is friendly with staff, volunteers and visitors, and would love to move on to her permanent home.
Petunia is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative, has been treated for parasites and is spayed.
Stop by to check her out!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I really like the nice lady who felt sorry for me and brought me here to safety. I haven't seen her in a while — I wish she would come to visit one day. She is my BFF, but if she doesn't come to visit soon I might have to find another one. I don't want to do that and I hope she is reading this and gets the hint!
Q. You are a cat! Tell us why cats love boxes?
A. Well, I happen to have a lot of information on that subject. We cats get comfort and security from enclosed spaces, which is why we love spending time in cardboard boxes. And we felines like boxes because they help to reduce stress and offer a safe zone where we can observe and not be seen. And finally, boxes are a launch pad so to speak. When another cat or person walks by, we can attack! LOL!
Q. What is your favorite toy?
A. I'll tell you what I really like. I love those laser pointer things! They are fun, they bring out the hunter in me and they give me an opportunity for a good workout. But that darn light keeps disappearing when I least expect it! What's up with that stuff?
Q. What has been your best experience?
A. Would it make sense if I told you that every experience I have is the best and they keep getting better? I have a feeling it's like that with all of us cats in here. Most of us have come from either a hoarding situation, we were abandoned on the mean streets of the city, or someone just didn't love us anymore and abandoned us. In our shelter home, we are safe, clean and loved, and get three squares a day — and it keeps happening every day. That's the best experience any cat could have.
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?
A. I keep reading and hearing about this relatively new phenomenon — cat cafés! What might be a fun trip is a worldwide grand tour of all cat cafés. That would take me and whoever wants to accompany me to Tokyo, Singapore, St. Petersburg, Paris, Montreal and even to our neighbor, Ithaca! This is a very short list; there are dozens of cat cafés around the world. I could travel for years and never run out of destinations! Are you interested? And how about a cat cafe in our hometown of Auburn? That would be the bomb!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! Do you know that cats walk like camels and giraffes? Well, we do! Our walking sequence is both right feet first, followed by both left feet, so we move half of our body forward at once. Camels and giraffes are the only other animals to walk this way. This is true! But we want to know who has has observed every animal species on earth to make this determination!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! After being suspended for two months, my shelter people are holding their first spay/neuter clinic today! They are very excited about being back in business and are looking forward to once again helping the animals in our community and helping stop pet overpopulation. If you need help, please call our clinic scheduler at (315) 224-8893. She will give you all the information you need and help you schedule an appointment for your dog or cat. Please be part of the solution. Thank you — many purrs, licks and much love. Petunia and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
