Finger Lakes SPCA: Petunia would like to see a cat cafe in Auburn

Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?

A. I keep reading and hearing about this relatively new phenomenon — cat cafés! What might be a fun trip is a worldwide grand tour of all cat cafés. That would take me and whoever wants to accompany me to Tokyo, Singapore, St. Petersburg, Paris, Montreal and even to our neighbor, Ithaca! This is a very short list; there are dozens of cat cafés around the world. I could travel for years and never run out of destinations! Are you interested? And how about a cat cafe in our hometown of Auburn? That would be the bomb!

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do! Do you know that cats walk like camels and giraffes? Well, we do! Our walking sequence is both right feet first, followed by both left feet, so we move half of our body forward at once. Camels and giraffes are the only other animals to walk this way. This is true! But we want to know who has has observed every animal species on earth to make this determination!

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! After being suspended for two months, my shelter people are holding their first spay/neuter clinic today! They are very excited about being back in business and are looking forward to once again helping the animals in our community and helping stop pet overpopulation. If you need help, please call our clinic scheduler at (315) 224-8893. She will give you all the information you need and help you schedule an appointment for your dog or cat. Please be part of the solution. Thank you — many purrs, licks and much love. Petunia and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0