Finger Lakes SPCA: Pit bull Athena is acing her training

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Athena.

AGE: 3 years old

BREED: Pit bull mix

COMMENTS: Athena has, unfortunately, been with us for quite some time. We are working really hard to make the remainder of her stay as short as possible, and as positive and productive as possible!

We have enlisted the great assistance of a professional dog trainer to work with Athena (and all of our other amazing canines). She is doing so well and words such as "sweetest" "very smart" and many other superlatives are used to describe our Athena! We couldn't agree more! Athena's trainer would be more than happy to talk to anyone interested in adopting this amazing girl!

Athena is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), she is heartworm negative and on monthly preventives, and she is spayed and microchipped. Athena's bags are packed. She's waiting for you to pick her up!

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: I have the most awesome BFF! I love her and I think she loves me too. She is my trainer and she is teaching me all kinds of amazing things that will help me be an incredibly awesome family member. I'm not going to share her name because I don't want you to steal her from me, but if you think you might be interested in meeting me and talking with my BFF about me I'm sure she would love to do that. She is the best and I love her! If you adopt me, she will provide a free consultation and will talk with you about continuing my training. Can't ask for anything better than that!

Q: What is your favorite toy?

A: My BFF (OK, her name is Sara) gave me a new toy the other day. I knew it was going to be my favorite toy ever. I liked it so much, I loved it to pieces. BOL!

Q: What has been your worst experience?

A: You know, before I came here I had a very unfortunate living situation. I believe "unfortunate" is a rather weak way to describe it. I was confined to a small dog crate on a porch nearly 24/7. Sadly, I do not have a fondness for the feline species, and keeping me caged was the way my former person dealt with that. Those living conditions were my worst experience.

Q: What has been your best experience?

A: As you can imagine, coming to my shelter home has been my best experience. Now that I have had this best experience, I would really, really, really like to move on to my next best experience — with my new family. What are you waiting for?

Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?

A: I don't want a job. I want to be the pampered princess that I was meant to be! I want soft beds to lounge on, I want leisurely walks, I want fun toys and tasty treats and most of all, I want a family to love me like crazy! Is that asking for too much?

Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A: I know that many of my canine friends would tell you that they would like to visit some really exotic foreign destinations. I'm a simple girl and my needs and wants with respect to travel are simple also. So, I heard about this fun dog café in Queens. It's called Chateau le Woof, and it has consistently received nearly five-star ratings. I'm hoping that my new family and I will be able to take a road trip to Queens to visit Chateau le Woof!

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do! Let me tell you about a pit bull named Wheela. In 1993, Wheela won a dog hero of the year award for her heroic actions following a dam break along the Tijuana River. Over the course of three months Wheela rescued 30 people, 29 dogs, 13 horses and a cat. She also hauled food to stranded animals and led rescuers to 13 abandoned horses. Wheela was amazing and these are facts.

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! My shelter people, along with the Cayuga County Health Department, are having our first free rabies clinic of the year tomorrow! Yes! will be held right here at my shelter home. It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and all dogs, cats and ferrets that are 12 weeks or older are more than welcome to come. If your dog or cat has had a previous rabies shot, please bring the record so that it can receive a three-year certificate. Ferrets receive one-year certificates only. Rabies vaccinations are required by New York state law. Please obey the law — rabies vaccinate your pets! Thank you for doing that. Much love and many licks! Athena and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

