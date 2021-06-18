Finger Lakes SPCA: Pit bull terrier Athena has namesake's wisdom

Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A. Because we are curious canines, my shelter friends and I always want to visit the places where our ancestors came from. There are conflicting opinions on where pit bulls originated from. Some put us in Greece during the first century A.D., where we worked as herding and working guard dogs. Others put us in England during the 10th century. So my ideal first trip would be to start in Greece and work my way over to England. Nothing strenuous, just a leisurely tour of the islands.

Q. Is there something special you would like our readers to know about you?

A. Well, there is! In case you hadn't noticed I am named after Athena, the Greek goddess of battle strategy and wisdom. I have some of the same attributes as she did. I like to think that wisdom is one of them — as in I have the wisdom to behave myself, LOL! In mythology, Athena was always accompanied by her pet owl and Nike, the goddess of victory. I have a very cool name and I try to live up to it.

Q. How would you describe yourself?