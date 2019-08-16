Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
This week, we spotlight Topanga.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Hey! I have some really great news for you today! I have a new BFF. I don't know his name, but I will call him My Angel. He read about me last week and he decided he wanted be my BFF. He came to the shelter and he has helped me a great deal by sponsoring my adoption! I just can't believe how lucky I am. I hope he is reading this so he knows how grateful I am. Thank you good person, I think I love you!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Nothing in this category has changed since last week. I still want to be the best family member in the whole world. Try me out. You won't be sorry.
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. For the time being, I have decided against going on a hunger strike. And I like most treats, but my very favorite would be Pup-Peroni sticks. I love them and now that I have my appetite back, I do believe I might have one or two.
Q. What has been your best experience?
A. Did you know that I have my own video promoting me and my adoption? Well, I do, and it's on my shelter Facebook page. You can watch me playing in my yard and you will see what an awesome girl I am. Being the star of a video about me is now my best ever experience! Please let me know how you like it and if you wouldn't mind, please share it with your friends. Thank you.
Q. Whom do you prefer, adults or children?
A. Firstly, I want to thank everyone for allowing me back this week. That's very kind of you. Secondly, it's tough to answer the same questions over and over and tougher still to come up with new answers. I'm sticking with my answer from last week: I like both!
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world, where would that be?
A. So, I have recently learned of The Dog Cafe in Los Angeles! This cafe's mission is to change dog adoption by reinventing the way people connect with rescues who need homes, like me! The Dog Cafe has a comfortable and fun space for humans and dogs to hang out with each other. Also, The Dog Cafe offers the opportunity for people who are unable to have pets of their own to spend quality time with my fellow canines. So this Dog Cafe in L.A. is now at the top of my bucket list.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! At least part of me, if not all of me, is pit bull. Did you know that among all breeds, no other breed has the same emotional range as the pit bull? We might seem stubborn at times, but in fact we are very sensitive and our feelings are hurt very easily. We are prone to give our humans the silent treatment, but we forgive and forget very quickly. There is research to back this up and it is a fact!
Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?
A. I do! My shelter people are having a garage sale/fundraiser tomorrow and I would be so happy if you came to browse and buy. They have lots of interesting "stuff," including pet-related items, some cool ethnic items and just nifty stuff. I know I will still be here tomorrow, so if you happen to be around, please stop by to give me a Pup-Peroni treat. Thank you and love forever, Topanga and friends.