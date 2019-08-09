Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
This week, we spotlight Topanga.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I always want to be honest with you, so here goes. Right now, I feel like I will never have a best friend! I mean, you have interviewed me so many times and each time I tell you who my BFF is. Then they get adopted and my BFF is gone. Don't get me wrong — I am always happy when one of my canine friends leaves with a new family. But will my turn ever come? I'm beginning to think not. I'm sad, and I have stopped looking for a BFF.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I want to be someone's new family member. I know that's not a real job, but I would turn it into one and would work really hard at it. I have really good credentials, but no one seems interested. I am so sad.
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. I don't want treats. As a matter of fact, I'm thinking of going on a hunger strike. Maybe that will get someone's attention.
Q. What has been your best experience?
A. I haven't had one yet. I keep waiting and waiting. My good shelter people keep telling me it's going to happen and I keep barking, "But when?"
Q. Whom do you prefer, adults or children?
A. I like both.
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world, where would that be?
A. When, and if, I ever get a family, I would love to travel with them to my namesake. That would be Topanga, California. Topanga is known as a place that attracts artists, musicians, filmmakers, a lot of old hippies and dogs like me! Numerous music festivals have been held in Topanga Canyon. Yes, that would be numero uno on my bucket list of places to visit, if I ever get out of here.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. Well, I tried to get my mind off of my situation, so I did some research and I have two interesting facts for you today. Did you know that the tallest dog in the world, ever, was a Great Dane named Zeus? He measured 44 inches tall in October 2011 and he is the current Guinness world record holder. And, if you're a "Star Wars" fan, you will love this tidbit. The Los Angeles Times claims that George Lucas modeled the Ewoks after his family dog. Sigh ... there's that word again ... "family."
Q. Do you have any advice for The Citizen's readers?
A. I do! A little advance information. My shelter people and the good folks at the Cayuga County Health Department will be hosting a free rabies clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. All dogs, cats and ferrets are invited. You know the rules by now. Dogs must be leased and muzzled if necessary, and cats and ferrets must be proper carriers. Again, no pillowcases or boxes, pul-eeze! I am really, really hoping to be in my new home by then but if not — check me out. Thank you and love, Topanga and friends.