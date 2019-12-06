Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Sybil.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Would you believe that I have a room full of BFFs? Yes, I do. They are all the gals who live in my condo area with me. We really like each other and even though we may have the occasional spat, they are few and far between. The important thing is that we support each other. We are all in the same boat, looking for new homes. The more BFFs, the better!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. You have heard of promoters for boxers and other athletes, right? Well, I would like to be a cat promoter. I would love to get out there and promote the benefits of being owned by an awesome cat or two, how many health benefits there are to owning a cat, and so on. You know, I might even do that job for free!
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. I really like anything with a seafood flavor. That's my favorite, But I am more than happy with just about anything.
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. So, here's what happened to me. I think I might have been abandoned in one of the cat shelters just outside the shelter doors. I had my five kittens in this little house, then luckily one of my shelter people discovered us and brought us inside to safety. I was sort of cranky during this entire drama, but I got over it. All of my sweet babies have been adopted. What about me?
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?
A. Did you know that this time of year is summertime south of the equator? Well, it is. I got our globe out the other day, twirled it a couple of times and put my paw on it. When it stopped twirling, my paw was on a place called Montevideo, Uruguay. Have you ever heard of this place? We did some research and it is very warm and sunny, and a very cool place to visit. So, it's a bit of a hike, but maybe I could visit there one day.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. That would be Abraham Lincoln, and I'll tell you why. I learned that during a very posh and formal White House dinner, President Lincoln let one of his cats eat from the table. He was a very cool man, and I would have loved to meet him!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. Well, not sure if this is a real fact or not, but here goes. One study has concluded that 64% of Americans prefer their cat's company to their significant other's. Can this be true? If so, I want to be adopted by a member of that 64%. Haha!
Q. Do you have any advice for The Citizen's readers?
A. Of course I do. As you are aware, the holiday season is here! That means parties, family dinners, snacks all over the place. But please, good Citizen readers, do not let your fur-friends get into the chocolate and other items that can cause serious illness. And please monitor them around the Christmas tree and ensure that they do not ingest tinsel or other items that can cause significant harm. I know you do not want to make an unexpected visit to the emergency vet on Christmas Day. We appreciate your help in keeping your pets healthy! Thank you and love, Sybil and friends.