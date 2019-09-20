Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
This week, we spotlight Emily.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I am in a very unique position. I actually have two BFFs, and we all sort of look alike! My BFFs are Kallie and Jacques. All three of us are Pomeranians and we have a lot in common, so I thought a Pomeranian "triad" would be very cool! If you are a Pom person and I am not to your liking, please check out my Kallie and Jacques.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Who would hire me? I weigh about 5 pounds and my skill set is very limited. However, I think I would make a good "alert and alarm" dog, so perhaps I could get hired by a security company. You know, a first alert dog?
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. I am not a picky eater and I will eat just about anything when it comes to treats. However, I do like Pup-Peroni treats more than most others. If you are thinking about bringing me some, I do prefer the lean kind. I don't want to put on a lot of extra weight.
Q. What has been your best experience?
A. My best experience has been being fostered by the best foster mom ever! I hope she's reading this so that she knows how much I love and appreciate her and what she has done for me. We all love her and we think she's the greatest. I would say that if you want to help a dog (or cat) that needs a little bit of extra TLC, become a foster person!
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. So, there is a famous lady dog in here that I haven't laid eyes on yet, let alone met. Her name is Topanga, and I'm sure you have heard of her. Who hasn't heard of our Topanga? She lives a few kennels up from me and if I'm lucky, one day I'll have a face-to-face with her. Yes, she is famous. And I would gladly give up my place in the adoption line just so she could go home. I think I hear her cry at night. She's sad.
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world, where would that be?
A. So, it's clear that I am a Pomeranian. My breed is named for the Pomerania region in northern Europe where we originated. That covers a lot of territory. So if I could put together the funds, I would take my two BFFs, Kallie and Jacques, on a trip to our homeland in Pomerania. That would be way cool! Roots!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do. We Pomeranians typically weigh between 7 and 10 pounds. But would you believe that we are descended from big sled dogs? When I say sled dog, I'm talking Siberian husky! Hard to believe, right? But this is a fact!
Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?
A. I do! My canine buddies and I would like to remind all of our good Citizen readers about our upcoming event. It is called Howl-o-Ween and it will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Austin Park in Skaneateles. There will be lots of fun things to do, people to meet, some demos and a nice walk through the Village. Please go to our website, flspcaofcny.org, if you would like to be a vendor, participant or sponsor! I am hoping to be there one way or another, with my shelter volunteers or with my new family. And we all hope to see you there! Thank you and love, Emily and friends.